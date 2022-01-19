If you are looking for a preassembled, slim treadmill to slide under your desk, the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is a decent option with 12 different walking programs.

If you are looking for a preassembled, slim treadmill to slide under your desk, the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is a decent option with 12 different walking programs.

Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill specifications Size: 51.5 x 23.5 x 6 inches

Weight: 55.5 lb

Max user weight: 220 lb

Top speed: 0.5 -4 MPH

Incline: No

Remote control: Yes

Wheels: Yes

Deck size: 41L x 17W

At $400, the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is an inexpensive way to include walking into your fitness routine. Unlike many walking treadmills, it comes with 12 different programs that should keep you from getting bored, and help you to mix up your cardio as your work, or watch TV. Plus, it comes fully assembled and is easy to use. See how it compares to the best treadmills on the market and read on to see our full Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill review.

Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill review: Price and Subscription Cost

The Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is available for $409. Unlike, say, the Peloton Tread, it doesn’t need a monthly subscription to use it, and it is good to go right out of the box. During testing, I had mine ready to use about 10 minutes after unboxing it.

Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill review: Design and Setup

The setup for the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is fast and uncomplicated — the treadmill comes fully assembled, and your only job is to unbox it.

Once I unboxed it, I could easily wheel it to its forever location. While it's not light, the wheels make it fairly easy to move around the home. Unlike bigger treadmills such as the BowFlex Treadmill 22, you won't need to find a permanent place in your home for the Goplus Walking Treadmill, as it can easily be moved from room to room. For storage, the tread can be stowed under the bed, or behind the couch.

That said, the treadmill's lightweight design has its drawbacks. Designed to be light enough to move and stow easily means the treadmill's construction only allows for a maximum weight of 220 pounds or around 16 stone.

(Image credit: Future)

The Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is simple. The 6.5" treadmill has a 41" x 17" walking area and fits under most desks. The width of the treadmill allows for a normal gait and the treadmill never felt too narrow during testing. The Goplus includes an easy-to-use remote control which you can use within 15 meters (or 45 feet) of the treadmill.

Located at the front of the treadmill is an easy-to-read LED touchscreen that displays time, speed, distance, and calories burned when using the tread. This LED touchscreen also allows you to operate the treadmill if you don't have the remote control to hand. In fact, it's the touchscreen that makes this treadmill stand out from the crowd, as many walking treadmills, such as the Sunny Health and Fitness ASUNA Treadpad , cannot be used without the remote.

Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill review: Performance and Features

The Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is sized to fit smoothly under the desk, allowing you to walk and talk (or type) during meetings. If you are looking for a running treadmill, the Goplus won't be for you — it only has a top speed of four miles per hour, which is around a 14-minute mile pace, and there are no handrails for you to grab should you need to stop.

As a runner, it took me a little while to get used to not having handlebars on the side when walking on the treadmill. While I rarely hold onto them when I exercise, I like the security of having them there if I need them. That said, the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill does have an emergency brake button if you need it, and pressing the button causes the treadmill to stop moving very quickly.

The Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is not one to use when other people are sleeping. It's loud and beeps for almost everything: turning on, changing speeds, turning off. For that reason, it might not be the best treadmill to buy if you're hoping to install one under your desk in a shared office — despite the company's claim that it is one of the quietest treadmills on the market, it is one of the loudest I've used. I wish there was a way to disable the beeps, or at least turn them down.

The belt is also fairly loud when walking on it. I'd say you can get over the noise if you're planning to solely use the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill in a stand-alone house and for working out. If you are trying to work or use it in an office setting, this treadmill would definitely be disruptive during meetings.

(Image credit: Future)

The Remote Control

The remote control for the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill uses a single battery. It has a radius of 45 feet and controls everything from starting, stopping, and adjusting the speed. You can also use the touch screen LED control panel as well, but using the remote control is much easier than bending down on a moving treadmill.

The remote control also allows you to set time limits, such as the duration of the walk, the number of calories you wish to burn, or even the miles you want to cover.

One thing the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill lacks is a pause button. Jumping on and off the treadmill throughout the day, I was intrigued to see how many miles I'd clocked in total. Once you stop the treadmill, it resets to zero, so you'll need to track using a fitness tracker or running watch.

(Image credit: Future)

In-built programs

Finally, the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill includes 12 built-in programs. I've used most of them and enjoyed the variety. Each program is 30 minutes, but you can adjust the time if you'd rather.

The drawback here is that there's no guide to explain what the programs actually do. Instead, you are left to guess. In order for you to know what the program is, you have to complete it. This is a little jarring, especially if you're trying to walk and work and therefore not fully concentrating on what you're doing. That said, it's an easy fix and just needs some sort of instruction manual.

After trying each program, I find they all follow the same basic pattern. Most start with a warm-up of three minutes at a 1.0 mph pace. The programs work on 3-minute intervals and only stick to speeds ending in zero so you won’t find a pace at 2.8 or 3.6. Each program alternates between 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0. You can also manually adjust the speed while you are in the program, so if you feel 4.0 is too fast, you can slow the treadmill down. Each time the program changes speed, it beeps to let you know.

My favorite program goes up in speed every three minutes. The first three minutes you are walking at a 1.0 mph pace, the next three minutes you are walking at a 2.0 mph pace, followed by three minutes at a 3.0 mph pace, then a 4.0 mph pace. Then you go back down and back up. I tend to use the programs more when I want a quick 30-minute walk.

(Image credit: Future)

Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill review: Verdict

The Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill is decent and inexpensive if you are looking for a machine to help you increase your steps at home. Keep in mind that it's much louder than many other brands, so if you are a heavy walker or find a loud beep and loud belt obnoxious, you might want to look for something else.

If you are primarily a walker, live in a stand-alone home, and never see yourself going past 4.0 mph, it's a good option. It’s easy to move around the house and is small enough to be stored under the desk or in a closet. Finally, the in-built programs and the ability to use the treadmill without a remote set the Goplus 1 HP Electric Walking Treadmill apart from other walking treadmills on the market.