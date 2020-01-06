This crazy sonic toothbrush can clean your teeth in 10 seconds

LAS VEGAS – Looking for a way to save time in your morning routine? French company FasTeesH brought a quirky teeth-cleaning gadget to CES 2020 just for that.

The Y-Brush features 96 clusters of nylon bristles and can clean your mouth in only 10 seconds. It definitely doesn't look like your average Oral-B brush, though. In fact, its design reminds me of the mold dentists use to cast dental impressions.

But instead of plaster, you fill the flexible Y-Brush with the toothpaste of your choice. It even comes with an applicator to help you spread the minty goo thinly. Bite down on it for 5 seconds to clean your upper choppers, then flip it around to polish the lower ones.

Y-Brush launched on Kickstarter in 2018, blowing through its crowdfunding goal. It shipped to backers before CES and is now available to buy on FasTeesH's website for $125. It includes a wireless charging dock.

FasTeesH suggests replacing your Y-Brush's mouthpiece every six months as you would a normal electric toothbrush head. A new one costs $30.

I will say a 10-second clean sounds a little too good to be true, and I'd want to consult with my dentist about cutting down my brush time. But if the Y-Brush can save me nearly two minutes in the morning, you better believe I'm interested in learning more.

See all the wild new tech products in our CES 2020 hub, including all the latest announcements and hands-on impressions from Las Vegas.