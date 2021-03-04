PS5 and Xbox Series X restock available now at GameStop

Update: All consoles have now sold out. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock trackers for the latest restock update.

GameStop now has PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory. All consoles are available as bundles only.

March 4 is proving to be a busy day for next-gen restocks. Walmart has also confirmed it will have all four consoles in stock today. Walmart's restock will include standalone consoles only.

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series S Bundle: $694 @ GameStop

This bundle includes an extra controller, Madden NFL 21, 3 months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

PS5 restock

PS5 Bundle: $699 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, an extra controller, $20 GameStop gift card, and PS5 swag (cup, hat, etc).

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

