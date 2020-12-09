Xbox Series S restock today at Newegg — what you need to know

The holidays are roughly two weeks out and if you're wondering where to buy Xbox Series X — we've got some good news. Inventory of the Xbox Series S is expected later today.

Retailer Newegg has confirmed via tweet that it will have the Xbox Series S console on sale for $299 Wednesday, December 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

Xbox Series S: for $349 @ Newegg

Newegg will have stock of the Xbox Series S on December 9 at 7 p.m. ET. In addition, they will have stock of the Xbox Series X sometime next week. (No specific date was mentioned). We expect the Series S to sell out fast, so set your alarm for a few minutes before 7 p.m. tonight.

The Xbox Series S is the less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. In terms of hardware, it sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage and no disc drive at all. It also has a max resolution of 1440p for games.

In our Xbox Series S review, we found that despite its hardware limitations, the Xbox Series S still rendered characters, backgrounds and items gorgeously. The Series S also upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

Demand for this console is at an all-time high, so be ready to act fast at the stroke of 7 p.m.