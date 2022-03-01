Xbox Game Pass just got Guardians of the Galaxy for March — and this huge PC fix

It’s probably fair to say that Guardians of the Galaxy is a much better game than many players expected it to be. When Square Enix announced this story-driven action/adventure title last year, it looked similar to Marvel’s Avengers: another Square Enix superhero production that didn’t work nearly as well as it should have. But the game turned out to be something special, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you can do so on Xbox Game Pass in nine days.

On the official Xbox Wire blog, community lead Megan Spurr announced that Guardians of the Galaxy would headline this month’s Xbox Game Pass additions. On March 10, subscribers will be able to play the game via download on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. They’ll also be able to stream the title to Xbox consoles, non-gaming PCs, and Android or iOS smartphones.

The downside to this whole arrangement is that it may have come about because Guardians of the Galaxy didn’t sell nearly as well as Square Enix had hoped. Launching the game on Xbox Game Pass may be the company’s latest attempt to boost its player base, and subsequent sales numbers.

Whatever the reason, though, Guardians of the Galaxy is a good time for Marvel fans, with a surprisingly heartfelt story and varied gameplay. In fact, it was our #4 pick among the best games of 2021.

Other Game Pass titles in March include Kentucky Route Zero, Far: Changing Tides, Young Souls, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII and Lawn Mowing Simulator. You can also now play Microsoft Flight Simulator on cloud platforms (oddly appropriate) in addition to downloading it.

However, there’s arguably even bigger news for gamers who use the Xbox app on PC. This month, the program will get a substantial update. At long last, players can choose the folder in which they want to install games. Better still: If they’ve already installed games in the default folder, they can now move these games to a new location effortlessly. This previously required tedious workarounds.

If your Xbox app hasn’t automatically updated yet, simply visit the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10 or Windows 11, then click on the Library tab and select Get updates.

However, there’s a downside to all of this, as some Xbox Game Pass games will also be leaving the library on March 15. The biggest loss will arguably be Nier: Automata, the acclaimed action/RPG about war, existentialism and androids in extremely short skirts.