WWDC 2020 recap: The 5 biggest Apple announcements you missed

Apple's WWDC 2020 conference is in the books, bringing some of the biggest changes ever to platforms such as iOS, watchOS and macOS. But the big show-stealer was Apple Silicon: Apple's new custom Mac processors that should allow the company to make its MacBooks and iMacs more efficient and powerful than ever.

Apple revealed a staggering amount of new info during its nearly two-hour developer presentation, so we've gathered the biggest announcements you may have missed. Here's the biggest news for your iPhone, iPad and Mac out of WWDC 2020.

Apple Silicon

(Image credit: WWDC)

After years of rumors, Apple is finally launching its own CPU platform for Macs dubbed Apple Silicon. This new hardware will allow Apple to more closely marry its Mac hardware and software, and should result in a new fleet of MacBooks and iMacs that are more efficient, longer-lasting and powerful than ever.

Apple will be rolling out Macs with Apple Silicon as soon as this year, with a full transition to the platform taking place over the next two years.

iOS 14

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the biggest iOS refreshes yet, iOS 14 completely revolutionizes the iOS homescreen complete with full widget support and an App Library feature that makes it easier than ever to get right to your most-used applications.

macOS Big Sur

(Image credit: Apple)

macOS Big Sur introduces a brand-new design language to the Mac desktop experience, borrowing key features from iOS including a handy Control Center, a revamped Messages app and a beefed-up Safari with improved security and extensions options.

watchOS 7

(Image credit: Apple)

watchOS 7 will give Apple Watch users the feature we've all been waiting for: Sleep tracking! Other big upgrades include the ability to share watch faces, and a revamped Fitness app with dance tracking support.

iPadOS 14

(Image credit: Apple)

iPadOS 14 is becoming even more desktop-like, and is getting some killer Apple Pencil upgrades. New features include app Sidebars that allow for finer search and multitasking, and a Scribble tool that turns written word into digital test.

Other WWDC 2020 highlights

(Image credit: Apple)

WWDC also delivered some smaller but still significant announcements, including the reveal that AirPods Pro will soon get spatial audio support. Car Key will let you use your iPhone as your car keys for select vehicles, and the upcoming Translate app will allow Siri to translate your conversations in real-time.