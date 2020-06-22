WWDC 2020 live blog: All the big news on iOS 14, watchOS 7 and more as it happens

It's finally time for WWDC 2020, the latest installment of Apple's annual developer conference that will see the reveal of iOS 14, watchOS 7 and potentially a new range of exciting Apple gadgets.

Apple's big event has gone all-online this year, but that doesn't look to be stopping the Cupertino company from showing off the biggest software updates coming to your iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch. And with rumored Apple hardware such as the AirPods Studio and AirTags tipped to make an appearance, WWDC 2020 could be one of Apple's biggest events yet.

But the real star of today's show could be Apple's long-awaited ARM chips for Mac, which could result in a new fleet of thinner, longer-lasting and more affordable MacBooks and iMac devices.

We'll be covering the biggest announcements from WWDC 2020 as they happen, so be sure to bookmark this live blog for the latest news and reactions from the big show in real-time. And if you want to watch along with us, all you have to do is check out the embedded WWDC stream right above.

WWDC 2020 live blog

All times ET - refresh for updates

1 pm: Here we go! We're now zooming in on the globe, which reveals a ton of Memojis floating over the earth behind their MacBooks before the camera pans into the Steve Jobs Theater. It's a little empty. And here comes Mr. Cook himself to introduce the show! Apple seems to have gone all-out on production despite WWDC being an online-only conference, and I'm impressed.

12:56 pm: Serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser seems ready to cause a ruckus. Meanwhile. The Apple stream has started with some serene music as the camera pans around the globe. iOS for space confirmed?

I’ll be live tweeting and causing a ruckus in a few minutes. Gather ‘round, children. 🤗June 22, 2020

12:50 pm: Only 10 minutes until showtime! I kind of miss the soothing radio music Apple would play during its in-person pre-shows as people filled the Steve Jobs Theater. This static YouTube screen just isn't the same.

12:30 pm: Just 30 minutes to go, and the Apple leaks keep coming. While we might not see it at WWDC 2020, Apple is tipped to have an iPad Pro with a new mini-LED display in the works for later this year.

11:45 am: We could see AirPods 3 at WWDC... next year. According to a new tip from Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, Apple will launch its new wireless buds in the first half of next year with a design that resembles the AirPods Pro.

11:15 am: Earlier this morning, Tim Cook posted a slightly creepy, slightly adorable Memoji video welcoming developers to WWDC. No real hints of what to expect here, but Apple's CEO seems excited for the big day.

Good morning developers! See you soon! #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/7HgxrXucwMJune 22, 2020

11:06 am: We're now less than two hours until showtime. One of the big highlights of today's show could be watchOS 7, which is expected to deliver long-awaited features such as sleep tracking and mental health monitoring. Be sure to check out our watchOS 7 preview for a deeper look at what to expect.

10:40 am: The last-minute leaks just keep coming. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 14 could get a huge Safari upgrade complete with voice search and guest mode to keep potential Chrome switchers locked in.

There’s the new iCloud Keychain stuff, translation integration, voice search, improved tabs, guest mode etc. in development — but who knows if that’s coming this week.June 21, 2020

9:30 am: One of many iOS 14 upgrades we'll see today could be a major overhaul to the Apple Podcasts app. According to a new leak, Apple's podcast service will offer improved curation with personalized recommendations, which should hopefully make it easier to find your next favorite show.

9 am: If you're expecting new hardware at WWDC today, we may have some bad news. Tech tipsters Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have both suggested that plans to reveal new Apple gadgets at today's show have been scrapped, though it's unclear why Apple may have made this change.

WWDC 2020: What to expect

iOS 14: The big star of today's show will likely be iOS 14, which could bring major new features such as dedicated home screen widgets, better multitasking and (finally) the ability to set third-party apps as your default applications. Expect more mobile updates in the form of iPadOS 14 as well.

watchOS 7: Apple Watch owners will want to look out for watchOS 7, which could finally bring proper sleep tracking to Apple's wearables. Other rumored features include mental health monitoring and an improved fitness app.

macOS 10.16: Today should also mark the debut of macOS 10.16, which could see better compatibility with iOS apps, deeper Siri compatibility with third-party apps and, of course, support for ARM processors.

New Apple hardware: We've heard conflicting rumors here, but today could see the debut of several new Apple gadgets. That could include the AirPods Studio, a set of high-end over ear headphones to take on the likes of the Bose 700. We may also see the AirTags, Apple's item-finder accessory that would serve as the company's answer to Tile. Finally, we expect Apple to announce its switch to custom ARM chips for Mac devices, though it's unclear whether we'll see new Mac hardware at the show.