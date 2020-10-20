WhatsApp is getting a huge update — and Zoom should be worried

In an age where video calling has replaced pretty much all face-to-face interaction, it’s hard to believe that some of the most popular mobile clients still have very lackluster desktop support.

WhatsApp is one such app, and currently has no video or voice calling on its desktop or web clients. But that might be about to change.

An incoming update for WhatsApp seems to reveal that both video and voice calling will be coming to its desktop and web clients some time in the near future — marking the first time you’ve been able to do those things away from your phone.

According to WABetaInfo , version 2.2043.7 of the WhatsApp web client includes an overhaul of the user interface. Among those changes are buttons that let you make voice and video calls without having to switch over to your phone. Group calls are included too, and having all that extra screen space is going to make that experience a heck of a lot nicer.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo also includes screenshots of the calling feature in action, and from the looks of things calls will get their own pop-up window. That way you can see what’s going on without having to keep the main client open.

Apparently this update could arrive in a few weeks time, but that’s not guaranteed until WhatsApp makes an official announcement. Still, given the fact that both features look pretty much ready to go, it wouldn’t make sense for WhatsApp to hold back. Especially given the increasing competition from companies like Zoom.

Then again, Zoom is only now embracing end-to-end encrypted calls in a new beta program. WhatsApp, which encrypts everything by default, just has to roll this out before someone else gets the chance.