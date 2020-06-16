How to watch Love, Victor online: Hulu release date, cast, trailer and more

Love, Victor start time, channel Love, Victor (all 10 episodes) will be released at 12:01 a.m. Eastern, on Wednesday, June 17 on Hulu.

Celebrate Pride Month and watch Love, Victor online. The new Hulu series is a spinoff of the groundbreaking 2018 film Love, Simon, which told the coming-of-age story of a gay teen in Atlanta.

Love, Victor follows the same formula, but with a different central character. Victor (Michael Cimino) is a new student at Creekwood High School. While adjusting to his new town, Victor is also undertaking his own journey of self-discovery as he struggles with his sexual orientation. He reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson, returning as narrator) for help and support.

Love, Victor is the kind of sweet, moving, realistic teen drama that any streaming service would love to have. It was originally developed for Disney Plus, but the service punted the show to its corporate streaming sibling (Disney also owns Hulu). It seems Disney Plus executives felt that certain material (alcohol use and sexual exploration) was not appropriate for the family-friendly streamer. Hulu, meanwhile, has several originals about teens, like PEN15 and Looking for Alaska, that explore more adult topics.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love, Victor online.

How to watch Love, Victor with a VPN

If you're away from home, in a country that doesn't let you watch Hulu, you don't need to miss out on watching Love, Victor online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

View Deal

How to watch Love, Victor in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the entire first season (10 episodes) of Love, Victor on Hulu. It will be released at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 17, meaning West Coast viewers get to start it at the more tolerable time of 9 p.m. Pacific tonight.

Love, Victor is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu. In addition to next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX, Hulu offers award-winning series like The Handmaid's Tale. Other originals include High Fidelity, Shrill, Ramy, Little Fires Everywhere and Devs.View Deal

How to watch Love, Victor in the UK

Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the U.S. If you're on a trip away from home, you can watch Love, Victor online with a VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Love, Victor in Canada

Bad news, Canadians. Hulu isn't in Canada. Americans travelling to visit our neighbors in the great white north can still watch Love, Victor. Just check out our above section on how to use ExpressVPN to watch.

Love, Victor trailer

The Love, Victor trailer introduces the titular character, who kicks things off by writing a letter to Simon. Victor has recently moved from Texas to Atlanta, where "I thought I'd finally get the chance to be myself — or at least figure out who that even is." Almost immediately, Victor is smitten with a fellow student, a boy named Benji. "Some guys like guys. Some guys like girls. Some guys like both," he notes. "I'm not even sure what I like." On top of all that, Victor still has to deal with the regular horrors of high school.

Love, Victor cast

The cast of Love, Victor is headlined by Michael Cimino as Victor, the new kid at Creekwood High School. Nick Robinson, who starred in Love, Simon, narrates the series and reprises his role.

Other notable Love, Victor cast members include:

Ana Ortiz as Isabel: Victor's mother who is under a lot of pressure after a move to a new city

Victor's mother who is under a lot of pressure after a move to a new city James Martinez as Armando: Victor's father, a blue-collar man who works hard for his family

Victor's father, a blue-collar man who works hard for his family Isabella Ferreira as Pilar: Victor's younger sister

Victor's younger sister Mateo Fernandez as Adrian: Victor's little brother

Victor's little brother Rachel Naomi Hilson as Mia: Victor's smart friend

Victor's smart friend Bebe Wood as Lake: Victor's social media-obsessed best friend

Victor's social media-obsessed best friend George Sear as Benji: Victor's confident and charming classmate

Victor's confident and charming classmate Anthony Turpel as Felix: Victor's awkward new neighbor

Victor's awkward new neighbor Mason Gooding as Andrew: Creekwood's cocky and popular basketball-loving jock

Creekwood's cocky and popular basketball-loving jock Sophia Bush as Veronica: The new girlfriend of Mia's father, who runs a nonprofit organization for women

The new girlfriend of Mia's father, who runs a nonprofit organization for women Keiynan Lonsdale as Abraham "Bram" Greenfeld: Simon Spier's boyfriend

Love, Victor reviews

Overall, reviews of Love, Victor are positive. Critics are praising the show for queer representation, though they also wish it pushed further on LGBTQ issues. Here's a roundup of some Love, Victor reviews.

Rolling Stone: "... this one’s heart is largely in the right place, and sometimes, sincerity’s enough."

TV Guide: "On the whole, Love, Victor is an easy, breezy romcom that makes for a delightful weekend binge. The movie's romantic tropes are well trod and Love, Victor deploys them charmingly."

TV Line: "Though it doesn’t take as many bold chances as I’d hoped it would, Love, Victor does still possess an undeniable charm."