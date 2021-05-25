Urban Outfitters' first PS5 bundle is an overpriced $995 mess

We get it: PS5 restock is hard to find. Unfortunately, some retailers like to take advantage of this by offering insanely priced bundles. We saw such a bundle just a few days ago from Walmart (via a third party reseller) and now Urban Outfitters is following suit with a PS5 bundle priced at $995.

Needless to say, we don't recommend you buy it. It includes the PS5 console, an extra controller, PS5 Pulse 3D headset, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's so pricey it even tops GameStop's PS5 bundles.

(Image credit: Urban Outfitters )

Yes, we all want a new PS5, but overpaying by that much is just ridiculous. It also encourages other retailers to do the same. Here's what the retail price for this bundle should normally cost you: PS5 for $499, Pulse 3D Headset for $99, Assassin's Creed Valhalla for $69, Spider-Man Miles Morales for $79, and an extra PS5 controller for $69. That totals $815, which means Urban Outfitters is hiking up the price by $180.

We can't blame the absurd price on a third party because it appears to be sold direct from Urban Outfitters. Make sure to follow our essential PS5 restock tips for pointers on how to better your chances of scoring a new PS5 and not overpay in the process.