This Windows 10 update will make you want to use Cortana

Windows 10 often gets a bad rap when it comes to updates. However, its latest update sounds genuinely useful, especially for anyone who's ever lost track of their digital documents.

In the latest Windows 10 Insider preview build, a new feature lets you ask Cortana to find files or documents, rather than typing in a search query. You have to be a U.S. user to try it out and it only works in English at the moment, but even with the current limitations, it still sounds very handy.

The new "File Skill" feature was revealed in a blog about the latest Windows 10 Insider preview build.

As of Insider Preview Build 20270, users with an outlook.com or hotmail.com account can use the File Skill to search through any local files they have saved. If you have a corporate account with files saves in OneDrive or SharePoint, Cortana can look in there too.

The handy thing is it doesn't sound like Cortana needs specific instructions to find the files you want. Simply asking for recent documents, specific file types, fragments of a file name or files sent by a specific contact will return the results you need.