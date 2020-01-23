The Witcher anime movie: Everything we know about Nightmare of the Wolf

Netflix is making a Witcher anime movie, so get ready to toss a coin at Nightmare of the Wolf. The Witcher has been a huge success for Netflix , which said the fantasy drama is the most-watched series in the streaming service’s history (using some, uh, interesting stats).

So, it’s a no-brainer that the streaming giant wants to keep The Witcher buzz going with a spinoff movie. Meanwhile, The Witcher season 2 is already in the works and is likely to be released in 2021.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent."

Netflix confirmed the news, first reported by the fan site Redanian Intelligence , on Twitter:

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.January 22, 2020

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is teaming up with writer Beau DeMayo to make The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. DeMayo. DeMayo penned season 1, episode 3, “Betrayer Moon.” The anime film will be produced by Studio Mir, the company behind The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Netflix did not reveal a release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The project has been in the works for a long time, as Hissrich revealed on Twitter:

It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world -- and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0pJanuary 22, 2020

It’s unclear if The Witcher anime movie will be completed and stream on Netflix before season 2, which is expected in mid-2021.

The Witcher anime movie cast: Who’s in it?

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf cast has not been announced yet.

Netflix hasn’t said whether the cast members will play animated versions of their characters, including Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

The Witcher anime movie plot: What to expect

All that we know about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is that it explores “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.”

Fans are speculating that the wolf mentioned in the anime movie’s title refers to Geralt, who is also known as the White Wolf and a member of the School of the Wolf.

Since The Witcher has been a hit for Netflix, the streaming service may be hoping to expand the universe beyond the current characters and timeline. The anime movie could delve into young Geralt’s training, follow a supporting character’s adventures or travel to a corner of the Continent previously unseen.

Not only that, there may be more Witcher movies and spinoffs coming. Executive producer Tomek Baginski teased , “We are planning a few more interesting surprises between seasons but I will not say exactly what will happen.”

Is there a Witcher anime movie trailer?

No, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf does not have a trailer yet. Check back for updates.