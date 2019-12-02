The Pixel 3a for $250 is the best phone deal of Cyber Monday

Everyone else can pack it up: the best phone deal of Cyber Monday is here. Best Buy is selling the Google Pixel 3a for $249, which is a $150 discount on our favorite affordable phone.
This deal applies to both the unlocked and Sprint versions of the Pixel 3a, and gets you the 64GB configuration of Google's phone. Best Buy's low price only applies to the Just Black model -- sorry to fans of Not Pink, Purple-ish and Clearly White.
Google Pixel 3a: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy
This stellar budget phone packs a 12.2 MP camera with brilliant photography smarts, a crisp OLED display and a dependable Snapdragon 670 CPU. It's an absolute steal for $249.
View Deal
The Google Pixel 3a retains the best-in-class camera smarts as the standard Pixel 3 while packing slightly more modest specs to maintain its low price. In our Pixel 3a review, we praised the phone for its flagship quality camera, impressive build quality, long battery life and sharp OLED display.
It's one of the best smartphones you can buy if you're on a budget but don't want to sacrifice great photography.
The final hours of Cyber Monday are upon us, so don't wait to snag this excellent camera phone at this incredible price. And for more great savings, be sure to bookmark our up-to-the-minute roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals around the web.
