The LG C9 Is the OLED TV of Your Dreams and It's $900 Off

Update Sept. 10: If you don't mind owning last year's model, Amazon has the LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99. That's $53 under Walmart's price.

Let's cut to the chase. The LG C9 OLED TV is the best TV we've reviewed this year. It packs a superb OLED screen, excellent color reproduction, and plenty of next-gen features.

It's not cheap, but the $2,499 LG C9 55-inch 4K OLED TV is now on sale for $1,596.99 at Walmart. That's $903 off and the best price we've seen for this TV.

LG C9 55" OLED 4K TVL: was $2,499 now $1,596.99 @ Walmart

The LG C9 is the best TV of 2019. It packs a superb OLED display, excellent color reproduction, and cutting edge smart features and connectivity. It's a whopping $903 off right now. View Deal

There are plenty of reasons the Editor's Choice LG C9 OLED TV is our overall best TV pick of 2019. For starters, it offers a wider color palette than most 4K TVs. This broader selection of colors made for great results when watching 4K movies, like Blade Runner 2049. Suddenly, billowing fog banks looked highly realistic. Even elements that other TVs struggle with, like a foggy scene that usually suffers from posterization, looked smooth and ultra-realistic on the C9.

The C9 also offers one of the best HDR experiences we've seen on a 4K TV with broad support for formats like HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG. And whereas even the best LCDs struggle to show light without over-illuminating other parts of the picture, the C9 OLED's per-pixel lighting means there is zero haloing.

Other cool features include great low latency gaming performance, support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and the TV's ability to double as a central control hub for all of your connected home gadgets.

As we said, it's not cheap, but if you want a set that will completely change your TV viewing experience, only the C9 can do that.