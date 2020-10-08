The excellent iPad Pro 2020 is $49 off in this early Prime Day deal

It’s not often that you’re able to get money off Apple products, certainly not unless they’re clearing stock after the launch of a newer model. But Prime Day is only once a year, and strange things can happen.

In this case Amazon is offering $49 off the 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB). It’s still going to cost you $750, but that still makes it one of the best deals you’ll see before Apple launches the next generation.

11-inch iPad Pro: Was $799 now $750 @ Amazon

If you want the best parts of a laptop in tablet form, the iPad Pro is the device for you. It's powerful, stylish, and lighter than pretty much every other laptop out there. Plus if you team it up with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard you have a device that manages to be both super-productive and super-portableView Deal

This deal also applies to the 256GB iPad Pro , which now costs $850 instead of $899, but none of the more expensive models. So if you wanted a 1TB model, you’re going to have to pay full price. Sorry, but those are the rules.

Of course there’s no reason not to buy the smaller storage options. The iPad Pro is a fantastic piece of kit, and possibly the closest thing you can get to the power of a desktop in tablet format. And 128GB is plenty of space, especially when you can plug extra storage into the USB-C port.

In our iPad Pro 2020 review, we called Apple's high-end slate the best tablet money can buy. It packs Apple’s trademark Retina display, a long-lasting battery, the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic keyboard, plus all the productivity benefits of using the more tablet-friendly iPadOS. There’s also a double lens rear camera for anyone who still thinks taking photos with a tablet is acceptable.

At 1.41lbs, it weighs less than pretty much every laptop out there, so if you need to work on the go it’s definitely one of the best devices to choose. Especially if you already prefer using a tablet, because the others can’t really compete.

Of course if you feel an 11-inch tablet is too small, you can always grab a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Amazon is currently offering $50 off the 128GB model or $60 off the 256GB model if you need the extra storage.