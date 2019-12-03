The best Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Luckily, Cyber Monday deals are still available so if you missed any of the best Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday, fear not. Retailers are still offering some of the best laptop deals of the season, so you can still snag a great bargain on a new Chrome OS-powered laptops. Retailers are currently offering steep discounts right now on a range of Chromebooks from all major retailers — and we're keeping track of all of the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals right here.

Although huge Chromebook sales have come and gone, Best Buy continues to offer the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $119 ($130 off).

5 best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals now

Chromebook Cyber Week deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $119 @ Best Buy

This mid-sized Chromebook with AMD processing and graphics has an attractive thin and light chassis, and while it keeps the price down by having low internal storage, ChromeOS' integration with Google Docs means your data is taken care of by the cloud. Plus it's a very comfortable laptop to type on, making for a cheap but effective laptop for work or studying.

Samsung Chromebook Plus: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

Looking to make the most of Android apps in Chrome OS? Samsung's Chromebook Plus goes the other direction, packs a stylus and a convertible design so you can use the device as a tablet. An Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage round out a great package that's even better with this $150 off sale.

Asus Chromebook 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $529 now $369.99 @ Best Buy

The Asus Flip C434 offers a great right mix of style and performance in an affordable and flexible package. You also get a touchscreen for using Google Play apps. This Chromebook Cyber Monday deal is $100 off, making this the cheapest price yet.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $140.55 @ Amazon

There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this model is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds.

Google Pixelbook: was $999 now $899.99 @ Amazon

We loved the sleek design, brilliant display and speedy performance of this Pixelbook model. We were less enamored with its price tag, which is steep compared to other Chromebooks. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal goes some way toward addressing that complaint by knocking $99 off the price.

Google Pixel Slate: was $799 now $449 @Best Buy

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design and a sharp 12.3-inch screen. This is a Chrome OS tablet, and it lasts 10 hours on a charge, so it might be a perfect Chrome lover's alternative to an iPad. This model has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD and a 11.6-inch HD display.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE: was $269 now $159 @ Walmart

Walmart's docked 30% off the price of this Education Edition Chromebook, which parents will be happy to hear when they're trying to find a durable laptop for chaotic classrooms. Co-molded rubber contact points and strengthened corners protect it against kids with cases of the deadly drops' and the Oopsies.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $279 now $190 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $599 now $417 @ Amazon

This 2-in-1 has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, as well as two cameras. You can draw on it with the included pen for when it's in tablet mode.

Asus Chromebook C425: was $449 now $329 @ Walmart

This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 14-inch 1080p display, runs on an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU with 4GB of RAM and packs a generous 128GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook R 11: was $300 now $263 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: Was $299 now $169 @ Walmart

This budget Chromebook is best for those looking for casual computing needs — Google Doc editing, web browsing and YouTube binges — on its 14-inch display. With up to 10 hours of battery life, the S330 is reliable in a way that its $169 price might not suggest.