The best Chromebook deals for Cyber Monday 2019

5 best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals now
- HP 14" Chromebook: was $249 now $119 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $140.60 @ Amazon
- Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299 @Walmart
- Massive Chromebook sale: Save 40% on Chromebooks @ Amazon
- Asus Chromebook 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $529 now $369.99 @ Best Buy
Chromebook Cyber Week deals
HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $119 @ Best Buy
This mid-sized Chromebook with AMD processing and graphics has an attractive thin and light chassis, and while it keeps the price down by having low internal storage, ChromeOS’ integration with Google Docs means your data is taken care of by the cloud. Plus it’s a very comfortable laptop to type on, making for a cheap but effective laptop for work or studying.View Deal
Samsung Chromebook Plus: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy
Looking to make the most of Android apps in Chrome OS? Samsung's Chromebook Plus goes the other direction, packs a stylus and a convertible design so you can use the device as a tablet. An Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage round out a great package that's even better with this $150 off sale.View Deal
Asus Chromebook 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $529 now $369.99 @ Best Buy
The Asus Flip C434 offers a great right mix of style and performance in an affordable and flexible package. You also get a touchscreen for using Google Play apps. This Chromebook Cyber Monday deal is $100 off, making this the cheapest price yet.View Deal
Samsung Chromebook 3: was $299 now $140.55 @ Amazon
There are several versions of the Samsung Chromebook 3, but this model is one of the fastest. If you want to have many tabs open, or run Android games, you'll want to carry this laptop's Celeron N3060 CPU, with its 4GB of RAM. It weighs only 2.5 pounds. View Deal
Google Pixelbook: was $999 now $899.99 @ Amazon
We loved the sleek design, brilliant display and speedy performance of this Pixelbook model. We were less enamored with its price tag, which is steep compared to other Chromebooks. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal goes some way toward addressing that complaint by knocking $99 off the price.View Deal
Google Pixel Slate: was $799 now $449 @Best Buy
The Pixel Slate has an elegant design and a sharp 12.3-inch screen. This is a Chrome OS tablet, and it lasts 10 hours on a charge, so it might be a perfect Chrome lover's alternative to an iPad. This model has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.View Deal
Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $249 @ Dell
This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 16GB SSD and a 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal
HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE: was $269 now $159 @ Walmart
Walmart's docked 30% off the price of this Education Edition Chromebook, which parents will be happy to hear when they're trying to find a durable laptop for chaotic classrooms. Co-molded rubber contact points and strengthened corners protect it against kids with cases of the deadly drops' and the Oopsies.View Deal
Acer Chromebook 315: was $279 now $190 @ Amazon
With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day-to-day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $190. View Deal
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $599 now $417 @ Amazon
This 2-in-1 has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD, as well as two cameras. You can draw on it with the included pen for when it's in tablet mode.View Deal
Asus Chromebook C425: was $449 now $329 @ Walmart
This deal gets you a modern Chromebook at a very low price. Asus' Chromebook C425 flaunts an edge-to-edge 14-inch 1080p display, runs on an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU with 4GB of RAM and packs a generous 128GB of storage. View Deal
Acer Chromebook R 11: was $300 now $263 @ Amazon
The Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible sports an Intel Celeron N3150 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD. You can flip it into tablet, tent, display and laptop mode. View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook S330: Was $299 now $169 @ Walmart
This budget Chromebook is best for those looking for casual computing needs — Google Doc editing, web browsing and YouTube binges — on its 14-inch display. With up to 10 hours of battery life, the S330 is reliable in a way that its $169 price might not suggest.View Deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 11: Was $299 now $229 @ Walmart
A 360-degree hinge allows you to rotate the Chromebook Spin 11 from laptop to tablet mode, as well as stand and display mode. Features an 11.6-inch screen, Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal
