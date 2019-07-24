Sony's Massive 70-inch TV Is $900 Off at Walmart Right Now

Owning a 70-inch HDTV is every tech lover's dream. For a limited time, Walmart is making that dream a little more realistic with this excellent TV deal.

The retailer is offering the Sony 70-inch Bravia X830F 4K Smart TV for $1,098. That's a whopping $900 off and one of the best prices we've seen for a name-brand 70-inch TV.

So what kind of TV do you get for $1,098? Sony's Bravia line has always been about accessibility and the X830F continues in that tradition offering premium features at a not-so-premium price.

Sony 70" 4K Bravia Smart TV: was $1,999 now $1,098 @ Walmart

The TV features HDR support (HDR10 and HLG), a 120Hz refresh rate, and Google's Android TV platform. The latter gives you access to a host of apps like Google Play, Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube.

The X830F is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. That means you can control your TV via voice commands, as long as you have a Google- or Alexa-powered speaker/device nearby. You can give it commands like, "play Stranger Things on Netflix" and the X830F will begin streaming the latest season.

If you're a Prime member, Amazon is currently matching Walmart's price.