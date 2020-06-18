Snyder Cut Justice League teaser trailer is out — here’s your first look at Darkseid

The Justice League Snyder Cut has always been a mysterious entity, and we've just gotten more visual confirmation of one big way it differs from the original: it's got the Dark God Lord of Apokolips himself: Darkseid.

Yes, in a teaser trailer (which we've embedded below) dropped by HBO Max today, getting everyone excited for the 2021 release of the remake of Justice League, we see Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) staring into a dark mural, as Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) prattles on, and re-states his words from the Batman v Superman post-credits scene: "The bell has already been rung." And then we see Darkseid:

7 great new TV shows on Netflix, Hulu and HBO this week

The best Netflix series to binge

Watch for yourself, here:

Yes, here we see death and destruction raining down in a fiery blaze as Darkseid's army is terrorizing... somewhere. The teaser trailer abruptly ends before we can get too close or see Darkseid closely.

When the rumors of a Snyder Cut first hit, we at Tom's Guide wondered aloud "how could this movie be that much different?" Studios rarely ever shoot more than they need to, because of the economics of films, where you try and stick to a budget.

But somewhere between Zack Snyder beginning Justice League and Joss Whedon taking the reins and finishing the film, after a tragic death in Snyder's family, it appears a whole evil big bad villain was filmed and left on the chopping block.

Snyder first confirmed that the character would be headed for the movie in a tweet, with a grainy shot apparently taken straight from this trailer:

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWpMay 27, 2020

Previously, actor Ray Porter had tweeted that he would be portraying Darkseid in the film, but this is the first time we've seen moving images of the character.