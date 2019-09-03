Watch Out, Razr: Samsung Readying Small Square Foldable Phone for 2020

Samsung isn't going to let the new foldable Motorola Razr hog the retro spotlight.

The company is working on a new foldable phone that would launch sometime next year and feature a new design, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of Samsung's plans. The new model would come with a 6.7-inch screen and a single camera hole on the front. Two more cameras would sit on the outside.

Most important, the model would be thinner and more compact than the Galaxy Fold and be foldable into a square. It could then fit a bit better in a pocket than the chunky Galaxy Fold.

Two other important tidbits from the Bloomberg report include that Samsung is collaborating with American designer Thom Browne on the device and that it is using Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for the inner display, "which would measure in at only 3% the thickness of the glass conventionally used to protect smartphone displays."

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was supposed to be on store shelves by now, but due to design defects, including a film over the screen that was easily peeled off and a larger-than-necessary gap that allowed debris behind the display, Samsung delayed it. The company has yet to say when the Galaxy Fold might launch, but SamMobile said on Tuesday that the device might launch in the U.S. on Sept. 27.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

The Galaxy Fold is Samsung's first foray into the foldable smartphone market. But with a 7.3-inch screen and a hinge that allows it to fold like a book, it's somewhat thick and difficult to carry around in a pocket. According to the Bloomberg report, its upcoming handset addresses that problem.

Still, we don't know for sure whether the smartphone will launch. And if it does, even with a cheaper price, it might not be so affordable. After all, the Galaxy Fold's $1,980 price tag leaves plenty of room for its successor to be "cheaper" but still quite expensive.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung will be monitoring how well the original Fold performs in the market before it decides whether to forge ahead with new design. Good call.