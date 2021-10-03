Samsung Galaxy S22 — this model is tipped to dominate

A new report from Korean publication The Elec suggests that Samsung is set to adjust its ratio of Galaxy S handsets, with the lion’s share of production dedicated to the rumored 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 phone.

According to the piece, Samsung will be initially producing a number of handsets in the low 20-million range, which is down from the 30 million Galaxy S21 units reportedly manufactured. Of these, around 50-60% will reportedly be the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22, with just 20% of the allocation earmarked to be 6.6-inch S22 Plus handsets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently account for the remaining 20 to 30%.

Compared to past years, that’s a big increase on the percentage of basic models produced. For the Galaxy S20 and S21, the standard model accounted for just 40% of production, with the Ultra version increasing from 10-15% in 2020 to 30% in 2021.

If this report is to be believed, it’s the Plus model that’s being squeezed from both sides, dropping from 40-45% of production in 2020 to 30% in 2021 and just 20% next year. This might explain why Samsung is apparently considering rebranding it as the Galaxy S22 Pro, rather than sticking with the ‘Plus’ name.

Galaxy S22 Ultra replacing Galaxy Note

One other line in the report stands out: “It is highly likely that the Galaxy Note series won’t launch in 2022.”

But to us, that feels a bit like semantics, given the article reiterates that the S22 Ultra will include a dock for the S Pen for the first time. If it adopts a different style to the S22, is significantly larger, looks like the Galaxy Note 20, and houses an S Pen, then it sounds like a Samsung Galaxy Note to us, even if it does end up having Galaxy S22 branding.

Indeed, one leaker believes that the S22 Ultra could actually end up being called the Note 22 Ultra:

Oops, OnLeaks confirmed the S22 Pro name so I guess I will do the rest:- S22+ = S22 Pro- S22 Ultra = Note22 UltraYep, you heard it right. S22 Ultra might actually be called as the Note22 Ultra! (A bit warning below) pic.twitter.com/ivqDDFat2QSeptember 25, 2021

A follow-up tweet added that this decision hadn’t been finalized and that the possibility had only recently been discussed, so it’s possible that The Elec has newer information indicating that the Note branding won’t be returning in 2022.

But however it’s ultimately positioned, it seems that the hardcore Galaxy Note fans who petitioned Samsung for a new version in early 2022 are going to be very happy with what the company brings to the table early next year. Or maybe even in December, if one leaker’s hunch is proved correct.