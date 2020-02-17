Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to launch with Galaxy Fold 2 in July

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will launch alongside the Galaxy Fold 2, if a tweet by reputable tipster Max Weinbach is to be believed.

Just after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip, some new details of the Galaxy Fold 2 have begun leaking out, suggesting some huge upgrades and a summer release alongside the Galaxy Note 20.

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold 2 (or Galaxy Z Fold 2, as he also calls it), will likely feature ultra thin glass with a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex display. More notably, it could also be the first phone with an under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7" Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20.February 17, 2020

Weinbach goes on to mention that the Fold 2's front cover will feature an Infinity V display, with a hole-punch or under-display camera up top. The new phone could borrow the Galaxy S20 Plus' cameras, and is expected to launch in July alongside the rumored Galaxy Note 20.

Galaxy Fold 2: front cover is infinity V display. Main is either hole punch or under display camera. New form of SPen. S20+ camera setup. Ceramic and stainless steel. Will come in Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black.February 17, 2020

The Galaxy Fold 2 could be a major comeback for Samsung, as the original Galaxy Fold was met with poor reviews due to an awkward, bulky and unreliable design that couldn't justify its $2,000 price tag. Based on our Galaxy Z Flip review in progress, Samsung seems to be getting a better grasp of foldables, which could bode well for the new Fold.

As for the Galaxy Note 20, we've heard rumblings that Samsung's next phablet will pack a more fine-tuned version of the Galaxy S20's 120Hz display. We've also seen Galaxy Note 20 mockups that suggest the Note 20 series will largely borrow the Galaxy S20's camera arrays.

Samsung's Note series typically launches in the summer, so expect more news around the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 as we get closer to July.