Resident Evil Village PS5 and PS4 info just dropped — what you need to know

Capcom unveiled a new trailer and gameplay footage from Resident Evil Village for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and the game looks both stunning and frightening. It's a follow-up to 2017's Resident Evil VII: Biohazard. And, in a surprise announcement, Village producer Peter Fabiano said in a livestream that the new title will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. Users who buy the last-gen versions will be able to upgrade to their next-gen counterparts for free.

Oh, and the demo is available for PS5 owners right now. It will be available to PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners later this Spring.

There are a lot of callbacks to Resident Evil 4 in Village. Not only is inventory management the same as it was in 4, but there's a merchant called The Duke, who can help you buy and upgrade weapons.

Just like in Resident Evil VII, Village has players playing as Ethan Winters. This year's game will also use a first-person perspective, which is, of course, terrifying. What made VII especially sadistic was its inclusion of PSVR support. We don't know yet whether Village will have similar capabilities.

Other announcements during the showcase stream included Re:Verse: a new Resident Evil multiplayer game, available to anyone who buys Village. And to commemorate Resident Evil's 25th anniversary, Ubisoft is jumping in on the festivities with Resident Evil 2-inspired costumes for Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

As for the upcoming CG film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Capcom announced that it would be coming to Netflix later this year.

Resident Evil Village is available for pre-order today. It's set to launch on May 7, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.