PS5 DualSense could fix the worst thing about the PS4 controller

One of the most irritating things about PS4 is when the DualShock 4 loses power midway through a gaming session. Sure, you get a warning, but all too quickly the controller gives up the ghost. That’s set to change with the PS5’s DualSense controller.

A Reddit user going by the name of viper_on_fire posted a video clip of the controller in their hands and noted the DualSense will last three to four hours longer than the DualShock 4. The PS4 controller would usually give some four to five hours of gaming time, so the extra endurance of the DualSense controller could almost double the battery life if its predecessor.

Now we don’t necessarily recommend you game for seven to eight hours in a row, as it’s good to have a break and stay hydrated. But not needing to reach for another controller or plug in a USB cable is the kind of quality-of-life upgrade the PS5 and the DualSense controller could offer over its predecessor.

The extra battery life could be down to the DualSense controller simply being a lot bigger than the DualShock 4, allowing Sony to pop a larger battery pack into the chassis. But there could also be some optimization at play, with improved energy efficiency. And the lack of a large light bar on the controller’s side could also help the DualSense controller be more economical on battery consumption than its predecessor.

However, viper_on_fire, who discussed the DualSense with fellow Reddit user blursedpersona, didn’t reveal how the controller would be more economical but did note the light strips on it will be dimmer than the light bar on the DualShock 4.

viper_on_fire did reveal a few other tidbits about the controller. The DualSense is apparently more comfortable than the DualShock 4, and surprisingly less bulky overall; viper_on_fire even reckons the controller is more comfortable than the Xbox Wireless Controller. They also said that the L2 and R2 triggers felt harder to push down than on the DualShock 4, which we guess is probably part of Sony’s plan to make the DualSense deliver more tactile game control. And viper_on_fire highlighted that the touchpad is more responsive and “clicky” than it is on the PS4 controller.

All things considered, the DualSense controller is shaping up to be a decent upgrade over the DualShock 4. It's marquee features include advanced haptic feedback for more realistic rumble effects, and adaptive triggers to make things such as firing a gun or bow-and-arrow feel more immersive. It might not have a design that’s to everyone’s taste — nor does the PS5 — but in terms of use, it looks like it could stand out in a big way against the largely unchanged Xbox Series X controller.