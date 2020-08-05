PS5 August event could steal Xbox Series S' thunder

Sony’s upcoming State of Play event will be focused on PS4 games despite the PS5 being months away from launch. But that doesn’t mean the Japanese tech giant won’t scratch the PS5 news itch in August.

A report by Bloomberg has noted that Sony will have another event in August that will be focused on its next-generation console. Such an event could reveal more PS5 games, or it might even finally reveal the price of the console.

"Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month,” Bloomberg’s report said, citing an anonymous Sony source. The word "tentatively" is key here, as it leaves scope for the rumored PS5 event to skip August and perhaps pop up in September.

Sony’s next State of Play event will take place on August 6, but will be focused on PS4 and PSVR games, with some small updates on PS5 titles we saw at June's Future of Gaming Event. Just don’t expect any new PS5 exclusives.

A PS5 event in August wouldn’t be a bad move for Sony, as we’ve only had one main PS5 games showcase so far. That one did give us a glimpse of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, but we’re sure there’s more to come from Sony.

Microsoft is rumored to reveal the digital-only Xbox Series S, which is meant to be a less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, in August. So an August event from Sony that focuses on the PS5 would help direct some of the attention away from its main console gaming rival.

With both games consoles scheduled for launch this holiday, we’re expecting to hear more from the PlayStation and Xbox camps pretty soon. From extra exclusive games to prices and pre-orders, there’s still a lot more we are keen to hear about for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.