PS5 and Xbox Series X prices and dates just leaked — but we're not buying it

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X set to launch in just a few months, rumors and speculation around each console's price and release date is reaching a fever pitch. Now, one notable tipster has allegedly leaked the prices and launch dates for every version of both consoles, though we're taking this one with a grain of salt.

Analyst Roberto Serrano, who's been quite active on Twitter with his next-gen console predictions, has posted what he believes to be the full prices and release date schedule for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

*BREAKING NEWS*📌@Xbox and @PlayStation fansAccording to latest news (more than a rumor or speculation), the next-gen console release date should be 🟢#XboxSeriesS 11.05.2020 399 $/€🟢#XboxSeriesX 11.06.2020 499 $/€🔵#PS5 11.13.2020 $/€ 499 - Digital $/€ 399*TBC* pic.twitter.com/XwEXtblL8nAugust 18, 2020

According to Serrano, the PS5 will launch on November 13 for $499, with the Digital Edition to cost $399. He also claims that the Xbox Series S will launch on November 5 for $299 (according to a correction in a follow-up tweet), with the Series X to follow on November 6 for $499.

These dates and prices all seem fairly believable, but there are a few reasons to be skeptical. While the alleged November 6 date matches a Series X retail leak from earlier this month, it would seem odd for Microsoft to launch two next-gen consoles a day apart from one another.

It's also worth noting that Serrano isn't exactly a reputable leaker. He was one of several tipsters to suggest that PS5 pre-orders would go live last month, which never came to pass. He also predicted a PS5 event for August 6, which was half-correct — Sony did host a State of Play livestream that day that was more focused on PS4 titles.

Still, an early-to-mid November release date and a price ballpark of $500 seems reasonable for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, based on previous predictions and what we know about each system's powerful SSDs and ray tracing capabilities. It would also be good news for the Xbox Series X, which was tipped to cost as much as $599 based on an alleged retail leak that made the rounds earlier this week.

Where things could get interesting is the battle between the Xbox Series S, which is expected to be an entry-level console, and the PS5 Digital Edition, which ditches the Blu-ray drive for a presumably cheaper price. If Microsoft truly has a $299 next-gen console up its sleeve (even if it's limited to 1080p gaming), that could give it a serious ace in the hole for price-conscious gamers looking to hop to the next generation.

Microsoft is expected to take the wraps off of the Series S by the end of this month, so it may only be a matter of weeks before we have a full picture of how the next-gen console battle will look this fall.