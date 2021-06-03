OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs leak — is this the midrange phone to beat?

OnePlus has already had a stellar 2021 with the release of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. But the company isn't done rolling out new devices, choosing to release refreshes to its midrange line of phones. Known as the Nord series, these devices offer compelling experiences for less money than the OnePlus flagships command.

The folks over at MySmartPrice got their hands on the full specs sheet for the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G. We previously saw a OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak from Android Central, but this latest one has a few more details.

MySmartPrice's sources corroborate what Android Central previously reported. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will allegedly use a Snapdragon 750G chipset, which comes with 5G support. The phone will come in either 64GB/6GB or 128GB/8GB configurations.

For the display, the Nord CE 5G will apparently use a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor will be in the display, similar to what you'll find on the OnePlus 9 series. The new Nord will be plastic to save on costs.

As far as cameras, we've heard that OnePlus wants the whole array to look similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, which means a rectangular bump in the top left corner. MySmartPrice reports that the main sensor will be 64MP, plus a 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera, housed in a hole punch cutout in the display, will be 16MP.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will share the same size battery as its more expensive cousins: 4,500 mAh. The phone will also support 30W charging. Considering the more power-efficient CPU, we'd guess that the Nord CE 5G will be a battery life champ, possibly earning a spot in the best phone battery life list.

OnePlus will supposedly announce this phone next week for Europe and India with pre-orders starting on June 11.