OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to get a suite of big upgrades

While we’re still waiting on a regular OnePlus 10 to go with the OnePlus 10 Pro, a new leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand may have instead turned its attention to its latest mid-range contender: the OnePlus Nord 3.

Though from the purported specs, leaked by Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social network Weibo, it sounds like the new handset could be a big upgrade from the excellent OnePlus Nord 2.

The leaker states that the firm’s next phone will feature the Dimensity 8100 chipset, backed by 12GB RAM and a 4,500 mAh battery. It will apparently be significantly bigger, with a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412 display far exceeding the Nord 2’s 6.43-inch panel.

It will reportedly pack a triple-camera array comprising 50MP, 8MP and 2MP sensors. The main sensor is claimed to be the same Sony’s IMX766 image sensor as used in last year’s OnePlus Nord 2.

Intriguing, it will reportedly also feature 150W wired charging — something which eclipses even the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 80W speed. Given said phone can charge its 5,000 mAh battery from flat to 100% full in around half an hour, it really does sound like OnePlus wants to make battery-life worries a thing of the past.

While nearly double the wattage doesn’t automatically mean double the speed, in this instance it sounds pretty close. OnePlus’ sister-company Realme recently announced the GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart technology, with claims that its 4,500mAw battery can reach 50% full in five minutes and hit 100% in under 15 minutes.

To be clear, Digital Chat Station doesn’t actually say explicitly that this is the Nord 3, only that it’s a phone from OnePlus, but the specifications match a previous leak for the handset from Digit. The report, published three weeks ago, claimed that the OnePlus 3 would arrive in Q2 2022 and feature both the Dimensity 8100 chip and 150W charging.

Unfortunately, if history is anything to go by, the OnePlus Nord 3 won’t make it to the U.S. Past Nord handsets have only been for Europe and India, and while there’s nothing stopping you importing one, the OnePlus Nord 2’s 5G bands aren’t the same as those offered by American carriers, limiting its web browsing speeds.

But for those outside of America, this looks like one that’s worth keeping an eye on. Especially if the company revives its super-cute Pac-Man tie in for a second generation.