OnePlus 8 Pro is the fastest wireless charging phone ever

OnePlus finally got with the times by giving the OnePlus 8 Pro support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. But the company actually went much further than that. In fact, this is the fastest wireless charging ever.

It’s not cheap, but the $65 Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger for the OnePlus 8 Pro is an amazingly handy accessory. It offers 30 watts of power, compared to 15W for Samsung’s Wireless Charger stand that costs $79.99. And the OnePlus wireless charger is rated to get you to 50% power in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Our verdict is in

The best phones right now

The Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger looks like a typical wireless charger from the front, but around back it has a built-in fan. This helps prevent the phone from overheating while fast charging. Another neat feature is that smart detection technology automatically toggles the charger from 30W to 10W in Bedtime Mode, so the fan won’t whir in the background as you sleep.

In our testing of the Warp Charge 30, the OnePlus 8 Pro reached 15 percent battery capacity in 8 minutes and got to 55% percent in 30 minutes. That’s even faster than what OnePlus claims and about as fast as the iPhone 11 Pro with its wired fast charger.

Although we haven’t had a chance to test Samsung’s Wireless Charger stand with 15W power, PhoneArena found that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra reached just 28% in 30 minutes and 61% in one hour. The Warp Charge 30 for the OnePlus 8 got to 97% in an hour.

OnePlus 8 fast wired charging

As expected, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s Warp Charge 30T delivered even better performance than the wireless charger — and this charger is included in the box. In just 15 minutes the OnePlus 8 Pro reached 34%, and it hit 63% at the 30-minute mark.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus managed only 55% at 30 minutes with its included charger and the iPhone 11 Pro Max mustered 48%.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is capable of even faster wired charging speeds, but only if you spring for the 45-watt Super Fast Charger, which is $49. According to PhoneArena, the S20 Ultra reached 70% in 30 minutes with this charger, so that does beat the OnePlus.

Bottom line

Right now the OnePlus 8 Pro offers the fastest wireless charging in the world. And the wired charger is among the fastest on earth — at least in terms of what you get out of the box.

And when you consider that the OnePlus 8 Pro costs $500 less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra and $300 less than the Galaxy S20 Plus, the $65 investment for the Warp Charge 30 Wireless is a drop in the bucket.