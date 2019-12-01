Obliterate dust with this amazing $200 off Dyson vacuum deal

If you're looking for Dyson vacuum deals, your prayers have been answered. One of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners just hit its cheapest price ever, and it'll likely go fast.

Currently, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum is on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $699.99, this Cyber Monday Dyson deal puts $200 back into your bank account. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Dyson vacuum cleaner and one of the best Cyber Monday home deals available now.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive is not your traditional stick vac. With 14 cyclones generating 185 air watts in Max mode, it packs twice the suction power of other cordless vacs. What's more, its whole machine filtration system removes 99.9% of dust particles that the naked eye can't see.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless: was $699.99 now $499.99 @ Amazon

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive features a high torque cleaner head and powerful suction. Safe for all floor types, the V11 captures 99. 97% of microscopic dust particles as small as 0. 3 microns that other vacs don't. View Deal

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vac packs upright cleaning power into a cordless stick. It features a 60-minute runtime and employs an intuitive auto function that adapts to all floor types.

Out of the gate, it's a splurge worthy home gadget, and a steal at $200 off.

Amazon also has the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum on sale for $448.99 ($151 off). The Dyson V11 animal cord-free vacuum comes with a mini motorized tool, a combination tool, crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush, and docking station.