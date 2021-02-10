Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 release date just leaked as cards are spotted in the wild

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 could launch on February 25, and has already crept out prematurely in Europe, according to WCCFtech.

When Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3060 it said the new $329 would arrive sometime in February but didn't give an official date. While Nvidia hasn't officially revealed the release date just yet, it looks like the RTX 3060 could arrive in a couple of weeks.

While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 are dominating the headlines, with their huge power and being nearly impossible to find in stock, the GeForce RTX 3060 is a more modest graphics card. It's aimed at mainstream PC games looking for a powerful PC that runs games at high framerates at 1080p resolution or hits 60 frames per second at the increasingly popular 1440p resolution.

Specs-wise, it obviously can’t compete with the RTX 3080 ($699) or the RTX 3090 ($1,499) but considering it’s launching at a cheaper price point than its direct predecessor the RTX 2060 it’s pretty impressive nevertheless.

Featuring 3,584 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR6 video memory, a boost clock speed of 1.78GHz, and 192-bit memory interface, if you’re upgrading from the GeForce GTX 1060 you can expect twice the raster performance and ten times the ray-tracing performance.

Curiously, it seems that we won’t have to wait long for hands-on impressions as the graphic card is already on sale in some parts of the world.

A Reddit user, going by the name of He_never_sleeps , managed to pick up a Gigabyte RTX 3060 straight off the shelf in an unnamed European country even though the card hasn’t been officially released.

Due to the GPU not being technically released yet, the Redditor had limited success getting the card to function thanks to the lack of available drivers. But it’s still a clear indication that Nvidia is preparing to launch the RTX 3060 rather soon.

Another Reddit user has claimed that a shop in his country, believed to be Pakistan, has several units of the Palit RTX 3060 graphics card in stock and is selling them for $750. That's more than double the GPUs recommended retail price.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Zah Computers an official Nvidia distributor has gone live with a GeForce RTX 3060 product page.

The dreaded words on everyone’s lips, however, will be “stock shortages." It remains to be seen how well equipped Nvidia is to meet the RTX 3060 demand. But seeing as the rollout of the RTX 3080 has been nothing short of disastrous, we’re preparing for the worst.

News this week that the availability of the RTX 30-series could be set to worsen throughout the first quarter of the year suggests that the RTX 3060 might soon be another gaming product with scarce availability.