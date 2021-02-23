New The Falcon and The Winter Soldier images tease life after Captain America

Disney just released a new set The Falcon and The Winter Soldier images that have us ready for the show's March release.

These teases of the Disney Plus series have four moments where Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are looking at each other, with tension that you'd need a knife (or vibranium shield) to cut.

Multiple shots appear to be in the same scene, where the heroes are in some sort of warehouse, and visually frustrated with each other. And since they're behind a bit of shelving in one shot, it appears they could be spying on someone — which seems like the prime opportunity for their lack of cohesion to get in the way.

Of course, this is the big tale of the series, as has been highlighted in ads: Sam and Bucky aren't used to working together without Cap, and that might test them.

In other shots of the duo, we see them staring down what appears to be a hospital corridor, in a state of worry and concern. Lastly, there's a shot of them on the deck of a ship, where Bucky has a slight smirk and Sam is a bit more serious.

The preview images also include a shot of Bucky moodily driving a motorcycle at night, and one image where he's looking off-screen (looking a bit surprised, possibly).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Of course, we also see Sam Wilson and the shield that belonged to Captain America. Sam's seemingly got a lot on his mind as he processes his inheritance from the end of Avengers: Endgame.

And we know that the U.S. government is casting its own new Cap (U.S. Agent), and not acknowledging how Sam was selected by Steve. These photos suggest that Sam doesn't believe the new guy is fit to hold Steve's shield.