New PS5 model available now, but it won't fix the restock disaster

A new PS5 model has been spotted on sale. This revised version of the hardware brings some small tweaks to Sony’s hugely in-demand next-gen console, but it won’t fix the ongoing PS5 restock disaster.

The new PS5 model was spotted in the wild by Press-Start after it went on sale in Australia last week. The new version of the console can be identified by its model number (CFI-1102A), otherwise, its outer packaging is indistinguishable from the console that has been on sale since November last year.

If you were hoping for a grand redesign of the console’s bulky white shell or more powerful internals, you’ll be disappointed. This isn’t a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro, this is new PS5 model brings only a handful of very minor tweaks to the existing hardware.

The new PS5 model is slightly lighter than the original iteration, shaving around 300g off the console's weight. The most noticeable change comes to the screw that attaches the base stand to the console; this can now be adjusted by hand rather than requiring a screwdriver.

It’s not uncommon for console manufacturers to regularly update their flagship machines. Sony released several different iterations of the PS4 under a range of model numbers, alongside more significant upgrades in the form of the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro which both launched in 2016, three years after the release of the base console.

Unfortunately, this new PS5 model is unlikely to fix the restock issues that have plagued the console since it was first announced. Even nine months on from its November 2020 launch, buying a PS5 remains an extremely frustrating experience that typically involves multiple failed attempts and lots of refreshing retailer listings.

Because of the ongoing global chip shortage, Sony has been unable to fulfill the high level of PS5 demand. News on when the chip shortage will end is rather confusing, some sources predict it could last through 2023 , but other analysts are claiming it may be on the verge of winding down already.

This new PS5 model doesn’t alter the console’s internal components so it will still be constrained by the same shortages that have been affecting production for months. Unless of course, it was the base stand screw that was actually delaying manufacturing, but we very much doubt that.

A substantially redesigned PS5 is reportedly set to arrive in 2022. This version of the console could sport a new “semi-customized” CPU from AMD. This iteration of the hardware could not only be easier for Sony to manufacture in large quantities but could also give the console a boost in overall performance. It could be so significant that it even earns the Pro moniker.

For now, the existence of that model should very much be categorized as a rumor but it does stand to reason that Sony would be actively looking at ways to ease the console’s production issues. Although, even with these constraints the PS5 is still the fastest-selling console in history.

If you can’t wait for the stock situation to improve to play some of the best PS5 games like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This guide is updated daily with the latest stock information and updates. We can’t guarantee it’ll get you a console, but it’ll certainly make the task much easier.