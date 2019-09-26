New Jedi Fallen Order Trailer Reveals More About Star Wars Game

A new trailer for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has surfaced, giving us another sense of what to expect from this Star Wars game when it debuts in November.

This isn't the first Jedi Fallen Order trailer we've seen. An initial teaser for the game appeared at this year's Star Wars Celebration event, and EA showed off a gameplay reveal during an event at the E3 2019 trade show this summer. But this latest trailer, debuting at the Triple Force Friday preview event today (Sept. 26), reveals more clues about the game, if you're the sort to pour over every detail of a game trailer.

Here's what we already know: Jedi Fallen Order takes place right after Revenge of the Sith but before a New Hope. That means nearly all the Jedis have been slaughtered as part of The Emperor's Order 66, and those that haven't are being hunted won by Imperial Inquisitors. That brings us to the game's hero, Cal Kestis, who's played by actor Cameron Monaghan. He's one of the last remaining Jedis, and he's on the run.

Representatives from EA-owned Respawn Entertainment, which is creating the game, and Lucasfilm are still tight-lipped about all the details surrounding Jedi Fallen Order. But it's clear Cal and the friends he makes over the course of the game are on a quest for something they think will restore the Jedi Order — or at least, turn the tide against The Emperor. And the Imperial Inquisitors are just as eager to find the thing Cal's looking for.

There's a lot of lightsaber-driven combat, as you might imagine, but Cal is also going to run into a lot of Star Wars creatures, some of whom aren't particularly sympathetic to his cause. (The new trailer features an oversized bat-like creature who doesn't take terribly kindly to Cal.) So you're battling both Sith henchmen and creatures — and sometimes using your wits to pit those two enemies against one another.

Jedi Fallen Order looks like it will take you to several new planets — Respawn and Lucasfilm confirmed as much — and Star Wars fans may guess that some old familiar places are popping up in that trailer.

Today's Triple Force Friday event not only touted the upcoming release of Jedi Fallen Order, which arrives for Xbox, PS4 and PC on Nov. 15. It's also hyping up this December's release of the final film in the Skywalker saga, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and the Nov. 12 debut of the live-action series The Mandalorian on the Disney+ streaming service.

In conjunction with all three premiers, Lucasfilm has dubbed Oct. 4 Triple Force Friday, and it's launching a number of games, toys and other merchandise related to these new Star Wars entities.

In the case of Jedi Fallen Order, that includes an Xbox bundle, where you get a Xbox One S console, one month of Xbox Live and a subscription to the EA Access gaming service. We're still waiting to hear a price and availability for this bundle.