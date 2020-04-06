MacBook Pro 2020 may launch in May with this big upgrade

We could see a refreshed MacBook Pro 2020 next month, with a possible size increase to a 14-inch screen being one of its main upgrades.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech (via AppleInsider ), claimed this in a recent Twitter post, also giving the codename of the new Apple laptop as J223. Prosser also says we can apparently expect more MacBook Pro information at Apple's WWDC event, taking place online at some point in June.

Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13” So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibilityApril 4, 2020

Last year we saw a 16-inch MacBook Pro effectively replace the 15-inch model, also ditching the Butterfly Keyboard for the much better Magic Keyboard, which uses scissor mechanisms keys for improved feedback and durability. Hopefully, we will also see this change on the new smaller MacBook Pro, especially since the Magic Keyboard has also been fitted to the new MacBook Air.

Prosser's prediction matches one made by Ming-Chi Kuo in early March . Kuo also claimed that this new MacBook Pro could feature a mini-LED display, though this upgrade could come later. Mini-LED is a screen technology that can provide deeper blacks and better contrast, similar to OLED displays.

Kuo predicted that such a MacBook model could arrive any time between 2020 and 2021, noting that the coronavirus pandemic which has stymied some tech production wouldn't affect the manufacturing of Apple mini-LED displays.