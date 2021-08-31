Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live stream: How to watch US Open tennis online

The Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live stream on Wednesday marks the defending champ's second US Open live steam. And in round one, Osaka found her form in the second set after not being totally on top in the first.

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic match time The Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova live stream is expected to be in the coverage block that starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST tomorrow (Sept. 1). We will change this listing if it airs at another time.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere

That first set was won off of Osaka's first break point of the match, and it was seemingly a wrap after that. Osaka would take seven games in a row, only for Bouzkova to take a game in the second set. The score card, 6-4, 6-1, reflects how Osaka improved round over round.

Danilovic, the world's 145th ranked, has never faced Osaka before. She just beat Alycia Parks (#246) in round 1, 6-3, 7-5. It's hard to bet against Osaka in this matchup.

If anything showed signs of trouble for Osaka, it was her first serve, which only landed 47% of the time. That may have just been a bit of rust to break off, as everything improved over the course of the match.

If Osaka makes more unforced errors, she had 13 in that first set, we may be talking a different tune come Thursday.

When it comes to the rest of the US Open, Osaka's biggest threat is Ashleigh Barty, whose first round matchup is against Russia's Vera Zvonareva.

Here's how to watch Naomi Osaka vs Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic online:

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live stream is tomorrow, Wednesday Sept. 1. We expect it to air at around 7 p.m. ET, like Osaka's first US Open match, but the Open hasn't revealed the Day 3 schedule yet. If our bet is correct, it's on ESPN2. If it's any earlier, expect it on ESPN.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live streams in the UK

Unlike with Wimbledon, U.K. fans have to stay up late for this one. Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic, which is available on Amazon Prime Video will start no earlier than 12 a.m. BST.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Naomi Osaka vs Olga Danilovic live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. It starts at around 7 p.m. ET.

TSN1 should be the channel you're looking for, though additional coverage tonight is on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.