Massive Tesla recall affects 475,000 vehicles

Tesla service centers are about to get swamped, as the electric car company has recalled nearly a half a million vehicles due to faulty rear-view camera cables and front-trunk latches.

As reported by Bloomberg, Tesla has recalled 475,000 vehicles due to issues that may increase the risk of an accident.

The company has recalled all Tesla Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 due to a fault in the rear-view camera cable harness which may be caused by opening and closing the trunk. If the harness is damaged it may not display rear-view footage, which may lead to drivers accidentally backing into something or someone.

Also, 119,009 Tesla Model S units assembled from 2014 onward have also been recalled due to a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open suddenly. Obviously, when driving down the highway, the front truck snapping open could be incredibly dangerous.

Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that 2,305 warranty claims may be linked to either of the two faults.

This is not the first major recall for Tesla. The last major one came in 2018, when Takata airbags were recalled which, upon deployment, could launch metal fragments towards the passenger, causing either injury or death. Granted, this recall not only affected Tesla, but much of the automotive industry, including Honda, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes and more. The NHTSA reported that at least 27 people were killed due to the faulty airbag design.

Earlier this year, all Chevy Bolts were recalled due to increased fire risk. Chevrolet asked drivers not to charge cars overnight and to park them outside while the company was getting a handle on the situation.

Even with this setback, Tesla vehicles are still seen as some of the safest in the automotive industry. Per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, the Model 3 has received the Top Safety Pick+ honor, and Model S units made from 2016 onwards have earned good scores overall.