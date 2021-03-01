Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. trailer, release date and everything else we know

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (aka Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) will break out of the Disney Plus box. This upcoming series is going to that other Disney-owned streaming service: Hulu.

For those unfamiliar with the titular Marvel villain, the M.O.D.O.K. show has two big things going for it. The first is that the series has a big Robot Chicken-like aesthetic. The second is that Patton Oswalt is voicing M.O.D.O.K..

As for what it's about? The series takes the villainous, angry floating head and frames him as a failed businessman. Yes, Marvel plans to show that his job's a joke, he's broke and his home life's D.O.A..

One note: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. isn't tied into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, which should be apparent after you've seen the trailer.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. trailer

As mentioned above, the trailer shows what happens when M.O.D.O.K.'s business, A.I.M., runs low on money. M.O.D.O.K. is very trigger-happy, and that means everyone, from his employees to the good guys, is getting hit with lasers.

The trailer description reveals that he's then "Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life."

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. series hits Hulu on May 21. This places it in the window between The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (March 19) and Loki (June 11).

The entire M.O.D.O.K. series of 10 episodes will launch in one big batch, unlike the Marvel shows on Disney Plus, which have weekly episodic releases.