LG CES 2020 press conference: Live stream and highlights

LG's CES 2020 press conference has officially kicked off, and we're expecting a ton of big announcements when it comes to new TVs, smart home devices and appliances. You'll almost certainly see some new 8K and possibly rollable sets, as well as new LG home gadgets that will hopefully make everyday life easier through AI.
The show is already underway (January 6th at 8 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), and you can watch the live stream right here. We'll be gathering highlights from LG's big 2020 showcase, so be sure to bookmark this page for the latest.
LG CES 2020 press conference live stream
LG's CES 2020 press conference is streaming on YouTube, and you can watch it right here:
LG CES 2020 press conference highlights
- LG detailed its 2020 "Real 8K" TVs, which promise more genuine 8K resolution than competitors and pack a9 GEN3 AI processors for optimizing picture quality. LG OLEDs are also slated to get a "filmmaker mode" that's designed to deliver an authentic, theater-like experience for film buffs.
- LG's new OLED Gallery Series is made specifically for wall mounting, with thin, elegant designs meant to fit seamlessly onto any wall in addition to a host of AI features.
- LG will bring Nvidia G-Sync to 13 more OLED TVs in 2020, making even more of the company's sets ideal for PC gaming.
- LG Proactive Customer Care is a new service rolling out to more than one million LG appliances this year. The AI-powered service can deliver maintenance notifications, let you know if you're using too much laundry detergent, and can even give voice notifications via Google Home to ensure your appliances stay in top shape at all times.
- The new LG ThinQ Washer and Dryer can detect the volume, weight and fabric type of your laundry via AI, and then automatically choose the appropriate wash cycle to prevent your clothes from getting damaged.
- LG's InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerators are getting improved cooling systems, and will be the first to be able to automatically produce slow-melting craft ice.