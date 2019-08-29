Killer Deal: WD Elements Desktop Now Just $158

External hard drives are essential PC accessories these days. They free up space on your computer, which in turn, improves its performance. That's why we're so excited to bring you this early Labor Day deal on one the best external hard drives you can get.

Amazon currently has the WD Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop Drive on sale for $158. Traditionally, this high capacity drive is priced at $204, so that's $50 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for hard drive and one of the best external drive deals we've seen this summer.

It features a storage capacity of 10GB and USB 3.0 connectivity with support for USB 2.0.

Windows PC plug and play ready out of the box, it can easily be formatted for Mac systems.

WD 10TB Elements HD: was $200 now $158 @ Amazon

Whether you need to store high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the leg room the WD Elements drive offers. It's now on sale for an all-time low price.

At 5.31 x 1.89 x 6.53-inches, the WD 10TB Elements Desktop Drive is compact and easily portable. It includes Western Digital's Backupsoftware to automate periodic file backups. If you want to use the Elements drive on gaming console, you'll need to reformat it first. Once it's set up, it should give you some extra leg room for your every-growing game library.

Durable and shock resistant, the Elements Desktop offers reliable, easy add-on storage.

This Amazon deal ends tomorrow, so be sure to grab yourself one today!