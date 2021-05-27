Jaguar I-Pace: Price, range, release date, interior and more

The Jaguar I-Pace 2021 is here, continuing Jaguar's push into the market of luxury, all-electric SUVs. And luxury is certainly the world we'd use to describe this car, marrying the Jaguar style and aesthetic with the range and performance you'd expect from the best electric cars.

The best part is that Jaguar has already been involved in the electric car business for a few years. That gives it a significant boost over the automakers who are only just jumping onto the bandwagon. With 290 mile range, adaptive and customizable dynamics, as well as other great features, there's a lot to take in. Here's everything you need to know about the Jaguar I-Pace 2021.

The Jaguar I-Pace 2021 is available to buy right now with prices starting at $69,850 or a $699 per month lease. In the U.K prices start at £65,245.

Jaguar I-Pace 2021: Power and performance

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace comes with two motors that offer all wheel drive, and is able to muster 395 bhp and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. This is impressive, and perfectly competitive with other electric cars and SUVs. It’s not Tesla-level powerful, but then again very few electric cars are.

The Jaguar I-Pace seemingly wants to set itself apart by offering a smoother and more comfortable ride. Electronic air suspension and adaptive dynamics allow the car to analyze what’s going on in and outside of the car to optimize settings and enhance your own driving comfort. Plus, if you have opinions on how those settings should be set, the dynamics can be personally configured to suit you.

Jaguar I-Pace 2021: Battery and range

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The Jaguar I-Pace packs a 90 kWh battery pack, which Jaguar says will take you 290 miles on a single charge. That’s solid performance, but it is still pretty average compared to a lot of other electric SUVs that are due to hit the market over the next year or so.

Jaguar also promises that the Jaguar I-Pace comes with an enhanced brake regeneration system that can recuperate almost all of the braking energy. What’s more, this system can be used to offer one-pedal driving . That means the car will start braking as soon as you lift your foot off the accelerator, and regain that energy as the car slows to a halt.

Jaguar also has a system called “Active Vanes,” which can open and close whenever the battery needs some additional cooling. The system has been designed to optimize the need for battery cooling and aerodynamics, which is useful considering both are needed to maximize range.

The Jaguar I-Pace 2021 can be recharged with an 11kW AC charger or up to 100kW DC rapid chargers. According to Jaguar, that last one can offer up to 78 miles of range in 15 minutes. So it’s not the fastest recharging car out there, but it is far from the worst.

Jaguar I-Pace 2021: Design and interior

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The Jaguar I-Pace has been designed with aerodynamics in mind, which helps improve both the range and stability of the car. Everything has been built to help channel air around the car and reduce drag. From the bonnet scoop that channels air through the hood and passes it over the roof, to the rear diffuser that smoothens the airflow coming underneath the car.

The rest of the car has been designed with that classic Jaguar styling, with a hint of futurism that you tend to see on a lot of electric cars. Smooth is the word that comes up a lot, and it’s clear Jaguar has no interest in making the I-Pace stand out as an electric car.

Inside, the Jaguar I-Pace has been designed to be a luxurious experience that you’d expect from a car as expensive as this. Plus, like most electric cars it comes with a 10-inch infotainment system instead of the usual dials and buttons you’d expect to find on the dash. Thankfully, Jaguar hasn’t gone so far as to remove all the buttons, meaning you should still be able to use things without having to take your eyes off the road.

(Image credit: Jaguar)

There’s also an optional panoramic glass roof, should you prefer to be able to fill the cabin with natural light during your trips, and some extra ‘hidden space’ underneath the center console controls. That looks like the perfect place to store your phone.

The Jaguar I-Pace also has a number of extra features, including the ability to recognize drivers from their individual key fob, and adjust the internal settings accordingly. The car is also compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as any good hi-tech car should be.

The Jaguar I-Pace also has a heat pump which can harvest heat from the outside air and the car’s electronics. That heat is then transferred into the cabin, reducing your need to waste power on the heater.

Jaguar I-Pace 2021: Autonomous driving

(Image credit: Jaguar)

There’s no such thing as a truly driverless car yet. But the Jaguar I-Pace does have a number of autonomous features that have been built to make your drive easier and safer.

The base model Jaguar I-Pace comes with emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and an adaptive speed limiter, assistance to keep you inside your lane, cruise control and a ‘driver condition monitor’ that detects if the driver’s attention is wavering.

More expensive models of the car also include adaptive cruise control, which alters your speed based on the traffic, steering assist, and blind spot sensors that warn you if a car is hanging out where you can’t see it.

Jaguar I-Pace 2021: Outlook

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The 2021 Jaguar I-Pace may not have the longest range, or the fastest acceleration, but it still manages to pack a lot of fantastic features. Jaguar is clearly going for the premium experience, and that means almost anything you can have in an electric car is available here.

Of course, you’re going to have to pay for that. There are plenty of more expensive electric cars on the market, and even more on the way, but that’s not to say close to $70,000 isn’t a lot to spend. Then again, given the amount of features the Jaguar I-Pace has, and the fact Jaguar has been on the EV game for several years now, you’re not likely to be disappointed.