iPhone Smart Battery Case not charging? Apple may replace it for you

Is that Smart Battery Case you bought last year acting not-so-smart? You may be in line for a new iPhone accessory under a Smart Battery Case replacement program Apple launched yesterday (Jan. 10).

According to a support document posted by Apple, some Smart Battery cases may be experiencing charging issues. The affected models work with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max — the phones Apple released in 2018 — with Apple's replacement program covering Smart Battery cases released between January 2019 and October 2019.

Some of the cases released in that time frame won't charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently. That erratic charging also occurs when the case is plugged into a power source, apple says.

If you have a Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XR, XS or XS Max, you may be eligible for a free replacement. You can bring your case into an authorized Apple service provider or one of Apple's retail stores to see if your case is eligible.

Apple says the charging issues don't pose a safety threat and that only the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max versions of the Smart Battery Case are impacted. If you have further questions, you can contact Apple Support.