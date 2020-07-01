iPhone 12 confirmed to ship without charger — but at least the box will be nice

It's becoming increasingly clear that all of the accessories that used to come with iPhones of the past won't come with the iPhone 12. First we heard Apple's wired EarPods were out, and then we received reports from multiple analysts saying the charging brick would suffer the same fate.

In case you had any doubt, a leaker on Twitter named @L0vetodream has entered the fray, also corroborating the claim that Apple's upcoming iPhones will lack those goodies as well. And they're saying the packaging is going to look a bit different because of it, becoming "thinner" and more "exquisite."

in my dream, the new IPhone will not come with the charger and earphone , this even applying to SE2. The new packaging box become thinner, and Exquisite.July 1, 2020

If Apple's going to these lengths to trim costs and cut waste on its next-generation iPhones, it stands to reason the company would make the box smaller to match. The leaker adds that this new approach would extend "even to the SE 2" hinting that the second-generation iPhone SE which launched in April might lose its EarPods and charger. Alternatively, that could also be a hint regarding the long-rumored iPhone SE Plus.

Interestingly, Apple is purportedly working on a new 20-watt fast-charging adapter to replace the existing 18-watt one that ships with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, but these bricks won't come with any device and will have to be purchased separately. At least buyers should still theoretically get a Lightning-to-USB-C cable for their troubles.

The rationale for scrapping packed-in chargers is that enough prospective iPhone buyers already have a drawer full of them and don't need more. On the flip side, the top-end iPhone 12 Pro models will likely command well over $1,000, and neglecting to include an adapter with those seems a bit unfair for what you'd pay.

What's more, the priciest iPhone 12 models may have larger batteries that will take especially long to charge with the tiny 5-watt brick Apple shipped with every one of its handsets up until last year's 11 Pro. And so, even if you do have a bunch of old iPhone chargers lying around, they might not deliver the optimal experience.

On the topic of the next iPhone's packaging, it's hard to say what exactly @L0vetodream means in describing it as "exquisite." Ultimately, this just seems like yet more evidence that Apple's customers this fall will have to square away a little extra cash for a fast charger if they don't already have one — and perhaps a pair of Lightning-compatible headphones or AirPods, too. You've been warned.