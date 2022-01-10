Impractical Jokers star has left the show — and these episodes are now gone

Impractical Jokers, a popular unscripted reality series, lost one of its biggest names earlier this month when cast member Joseph "Joe" Gatto left. And now some episodes of the show have disappeared from TruTV.

The series finds the Tenderloins comedy troupe (Gatto and James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano) in a series of hidden camera experiments where one of the members is in the field, and the rest are talking to him through an earpiece. Then, whomever fails to accomplish the challenge as well as the rest of the troupe is forced to do some humiliating punishment.

Gatto posted his goodbye letter to the Tenderloins comedy troupe to his Instagram. That post (embedded below) gave very little explanation for why he was stepping down, attributing it to "some issues in my personal life."

The post did note that Gallo wanted to "focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," and anyone who read that as Gatto getting a divorce had their suspicions confirmed by an Instagram post from his wife Bessy Gatto, with a caption that stated (amongst other things) that "we have decided to separate."

As reported by CinemaBlend, Impractical Jokers' network TruTV then removed references to Gatto across its many web pages. But Gatto's departure is apparently not only creating a hole on set, but a few in the series. And it's raised questions among fans.

The Impractical Jokers episodes taken down have one commonality

After double-checking on HBO Max ourselves, we can confirm that the missing Impractical Jokers episodes are as follows:

Impractical Jokers season 4 episode 9: The Dream Crusher

Impractical Jokers season 4 episode 24: Stripped of Dignity

Impractical Jokers season 7 episode 12: Bull Shiatsu

Impractical Jokers season 8 episode 16: Sun-Fan Lotion

Impractical Jokers season 8 episode 25: Rock Bottom

And as r/ImpracticalJokers subReddit poster SamuelGold502 found, there's one common thread between all of those episodes: Gatto being put into a sexually inappropriate situation:

Then, Reddit poster sonofodin25 tried to tie all the loose threads together, in a post titled "Is Joe About To Be Cancelled?" which speculates many reasons as to what is happening. We won't go into that user's thoughts here, but he does note, "Whatever this is, it's more than divorce."

