Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 unveiled for North America and it's gunning for the Tesla Model Y

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 2022 has finally been revealed for the U.S. market and it can outgun and outrun Chevrolet’s Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

The Ioniq 5 has a surprisingly long wheelbase which creates a cabin with flexible seating options and plenty of room for advanced technologies, including an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display and Highway Driving Assist 2. Hyundai has pinned the Ioniq 5 2022 to release later this fall. A price has not been set, but if Car and Driver’s estimate is correct, it should start at roughly $45,000.

The 2022 Ioniq 5 hatchback may not be Hyundai’s first electric vehicle, but it is the beginning of the automaker’s new family of Ioniq EV vehicles, which will eventually include the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan and Ioniq 7 large SUV.

Judging by the Ioniq 5’s design and stats, it looks as if the line is off to a great start. Hyundai combined a V-shaped grille with a distinctive diagonal crease in the profile and prominent C-pillars to create an instantly recognizable EV. We can also spot the influence the boxy and all-business Lancia Delta HF Integrale seems to have had on it, too.

The Ioniq 5’s angular body work sits on top of Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which has been stretched to provide a 118.1-inch wheelbase. That architecture provides substantial benefits in terms of range/charging capabilities and interior space. All Ioniq 5s will have a 77.4-kWh battery pack paired with either one electric motor and rear-wheel drive or two motors and all-wheel drive.

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)

The more modest configuration is set to produce 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Given those figures, a logical competitor to the RWD Ioniq 5 is the new Chevrolet Bolt EV or even the Bolt EUV, considering the fact that Hyundai refers to the Ioniq 5 as a CUV. Those one-motor EVs produce more torque (266 lb-ft), but significantly less horsepower (200). Range for the basic Ioniq 5 is also better at 300 miles on a full charge, whereas the Bolt EUV tops out at 247 miles and the Bolt EV hits its limit at 259 miles.

Equipped with dual electric motors, the Ioniq 5 generates a total of 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft – nearly as much as a Ford Mustang GT. That output and standard all-wheel drive helps get the most potent Ioniq 5 to 60 mph in under five seconds. Driving range depends on trim level. SE and SEL models can cover up to 269 miles; the range-topping Ioniq Limited maxes out at 244 miles.

According to Hyundai, “All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 1,500 pounds.”

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)

The E-GMP foundation was built for the 800-volt charging infrastructure. Fortunately, Hyundai anticipated that that won’t always be available, so it made the Ioniq 5 capable of accepting 400-volt charging and boosting it to 800 volts without the use of additional hardware or adaptors. Connected to a Level 2 plug, the Ioniq 5’s standard 10.9-kW on-board charger can fill up the battery in six hours and 43 minutes. On a 350-kW charger, the battery pack can go from 10 to 80 percent full in 18 minutes. It only needs five minutes to regain 68 miles of range.

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)

When necessary, the Ioniq 5 can double as a portable generator. Its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function enables it to provide 1.9 kW through a standard 120-volt outlet to electric bicycles, camping equipment, and even stranded EVs. Limited models come with an outlet under the back seat that can juice up laptops, phones, and other devices.

It may not look like it, but the Ioniq 5 has almost four more inches of wheelbase than the midsize Palisade CUV. Hyundai made sure to capitalize on the added inches by maximizing interior space. The front row’s floor is flat and unobstructed, allowing the driver to enter from either front door in case they have to park in a particularly tight spot. A built-in footrest on the electronically adjustable driver’s seat can make charging time into nap time.

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)

Passengers in the 60/40-split second row can enjoy the comfort of seats that recline and slide forward up to 5.3 inches. People in both rows have access to the moveable Universal Island center console’s ample storage space (enough to hold a large handbag), cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports.

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)

The two most immediately obvious tech features inside the Ioniq 5 are its pair of 12-inch screens – one for the main gauges and one for the infotainment system. Neither are all that interesting.

Hyundai is working on an in-car credit card payment system that will allow Ioniq 5 drivers to find and pay for things such as EV charging, parking, and to-go food and coffee orders.

The available Head-Up Display with Augmented Reality is a first for Hyundai that puts navigation directions, safety alerts, and the Ioniq 5’s surroundings 44 inches ahead of the driver’s line of sight on the road.

Highway Driving Assist 2 makes its debut on the Ioniq 5. Like other advanced cruise control systems, it maintains a set speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead. Additionally, it keeps the Ioniq 5 centered in its lane, even through curves. It’s smart enough to handle nearby cars and their drivers’ bad choices, too. As Hyundai puts it, "The system actively responds to close-range low-speed cut-ins by other drivers and will automatically assist lane changes in certain conditions simply by activating the turn signal."

(Image credit: Hyundai USA)