Killer Roku deal: Our favorite streaming stick is 52% off for Black Friday

One of the best streaming device deals is here before Black Friday, especially if you're ready to watch content in 4K. Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for just $29 right now, which is a whopping 52% off the regular price.

This streaming stick gives you access to stream everything from Netflix and Amazon video to Disney Plus for a very cheap price. If you have a 4K TV or you were thinking of getting one, this is the device to get.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59.99 now $29 @Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. View Deal

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has everything you need in one compact device, including snappy performance and a voice remote for finding stuff to watch with ease. The long-range wireless receiver with 4x the range of previous sticks is another plus, so you should enjoy smooth streaming without having to be right on top of your router.

Another plus is the private listening on mobile feature, which lets you leverage your phone to listen to your favorite shows and movies. This is a great way to binge watch without bothering someone next to you who's trying to sleep.

In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus Plus review, we liked the crisp 4K picture and huge app selection, as well as the customizable interface. The only real strike against this device was the lack of an audio jack for the remote. But the remote can control your TV, including power and volume.

Thanks to its portable design and easy setup, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a great device for business travel or for when you're staying with friends or family.

