How to watch The Mauritanian streaming online

The Mauritanian movie details Release date: Feb. 12 (Theatrical), March 2 (Digital)

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Starring: Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch

Run-time: 115 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: 70%

With Jodie Foster's surprise win at the Golden Globes, you may want to watch The Mauritanian online. But where can you find The Mauritanian streaming? The legal drama is currently playing in theaters but is also available through video on demand.

The Mauritanian is based a true story told by Mohamedou Ould Salahi in his 2015 memoir Guantánamo Diary. It describes his arduous in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, where he was held for 14 years without being charged or put on trial.

Salahi (Tahar Rahim) hires defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) to aid in his pursuit for justice. Their work, along with the uncovering of fabricated evidence by military prosecutor Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Mauritanian online right now. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch The Mauritanian with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — away from countries where The Mauritanian is streaming — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all the services you already pay for, no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch Promising Young Woman. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch The Mauritanian streaming on VOD

The Mauritanian begins streaming March 2 after premiering in theaters

The rental price varies but generally costs around $19.99. It will be available through most major digital retailers.

Rent The Mauritanian on Amazon Prime Video for $16.99. Once you've complete your purchase, you have 30 days to start watching the movie and 48 hours to finish once started. View Deal

The Mauritanian can also be rented from:

The Mauritanian reviews

The reviews of The Mauritanian are mixed, though they highlight the performances from the cast. Here's a roundup of what movie critics are saying:

Jeanette Catsoulis, The New York Times: "Flavorless characters and a blizzard of flashbacks further repel our involvement in a drama whose timing, to say the least, is unfortunate."

Bilge Ebiri, Vulture: "The Mauritanian is a noble but staid effort at trying to tell this man’s tale. Its beats are familiar, its outrage muted, its story diffuse. But then, in its final moments, it springs one brilliant, devastating sucker punch that’s so hard to shake it nearly saves the mostly humdrum movie that preceded it."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: " ... this legal procedural remains strangely flat, despite its star power and a gripping central performance from Tahar Rahim as Slahi. An unimpeachably well-intentioned treatment of a dark chapter in American justice, it's methodical and serious-minded to a fault."

Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com: "It is an old-fashioned drama through and through, with some impressive acting from Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, and Benedict Cumberbatch. But The Mauritanian fails to humanize the story it’s telling, never coming off as something more challenging or interesting than a superficial, manipulative accounting of true events."