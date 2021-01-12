Honor Band 6 helps you with stress and sleep for just $35

Honor fans will be excited to learn the company has a capable new fitness tracker on the way. Announced during CES 2021, the Honor Band 6 is a ~$35 wearable with 2 weeks of battery life coming to the U.S. market soon.

As a follow-up to the similarly affordable Honor Band 5, the Honor Band 6 has the most attractive screen of any Honor Band yet. Its 1.47-inch AMOLED display contains about 2.5 times more pixels compared to the last-gen model, plus the Band 6 gets a distinguished Honor logo on the side.

Normally, I'm not a fan of obvious branding, but with so many of the best cheap fitness trackers bearing a similar design, it's interesting to see how Honor attempts to stand out.

In addition to a heart rate monitor, the Honor Band 6 has SpO2 monitoring, which is a hot wearable features in terms of monitoring respiratory health. Like the Honor Band 5, the Band 6 also gets TruSleep, the company's sleep tracking tech. In the past we've appreciated how TruSleep provides actionable advice on how to improve your time spent resting.

Some users may benefit from stress monitoring and management, which wasn't available for the Band 5 but has appeared in Honor's smartwatches. The Band 6 gets useful cycling tracking, too.

When you're working out, the Honor Band 6 can automatically detect 6 different workout types and tracks 10 workout types total, including swimming. That's not very many compared to the best fitness trackers, namely Amazfit's new models announced during CES, but reasonable for a model of its price.

The Honor Band 6's final upgrade over the Honor Band 5 is its battery life. The Band 5 lasted a week on a charge, while the Band 6 claims to get 2 weeks of normal use. Honor rates the Band 6 for 10 day s in "heavy use scenarios," but we'd need to test those estimates ourselves.

Honor's new activity tracker will likely compete with the Amazfit Band 5 and the new OnePlus Band, a cheap tracker that's already arrived in India. Neither wearable has exact dates for U.S. availability yet, though.