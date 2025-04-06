I wore the Amazfit Bip 6 for over a week — here are 5 things I like and 3 I hate

The Amazfit Bip 6 has its ups and downs

I’ve been wearing the Amazfit Bip 6 to track my life for more than a week now, and it is definitely up there with the best fitness trackers — but I have some thoughts.

This smartwatch is geared toward anyone like me who is pretty obsessed with making sure they get good quality sleep and move their body enough during the day.

Over the course of the week I was able to see how accurate the watch was at tracking by comparing it to my Oura Ring 3. That gave me the sense that I could measure the watch's accuracy — as well as what it was missing.

Amazfit Bip 6
Amazfit Bip 6 pros

Affordable but still functional

For awesome functions and in-depth analysis, this watch is an absolute steal. The Amazfit Bip 6 costs $79, which is actually $10 less than the previous model, the Amazfit Bip 5.

The lower price doesn’t force you to compromise on looks or function though. There's some serious upgrades with this new model.

The materials are high quality and the companion app means you have a lot of control over the watch’s functions.

Effective sleep tracking

I always wear my Oura Ring to track sleep, so I was pleased to see that the data I got from both the ring and watch were pretty similar.

The Amazfit Bip 6 provided me with a breakdown of my sleep quality based on my heart and respiratory rate. That's very helpful data to have on hand — and it's even more useful now that I know it's accurate.

Offline maps

You can download maps to the Amazfit Bip 6 for offline use. This is great if you’re someone who ventures a little off-piste on hikes or runs and you need to get back to your car.

The maps take a little time to download, so be sure to do this when you're connected to Wi-Fi.

Exceptional battery life

I didn’t charge the Amazfit Bip 6 once the entire time I used it. The 14-day battery life truly is an impressive feature and means that you’re not going to miss out on any sleep tracking data by charging overnight.

Each night I noticed the battery only depleted by 1% to 3%. You can also adjust the brightness of the AMOLED screen to further conserve power.

Workout plans

The Amazfit Bip 6 also has workout plans to help improve cardiorespiratory health. The Zepp app is great for making sure your feedback is actionable.

Amazfit Bip 6 cons

No built-in music streaming controls

When I’m running, I like to be able to skip songs from my wrist and not have to get my phone out. Unfortunately, the Amazfit Bip 6 isn’t compatible with streaming services like Spotify or Qobuz.

However, you can download music to the watch itself and connect with wireless headphones if you’d prefer to control your tunes directly from the device.

If you want more in-depth analysis and advice on sleep habits you will have to get a subscription to Zepp’s "Aura" feature for $69 a year. This gives access to a wellness assistant and personalized reports.

Can’t reply to texts on iOS

When using the watch with an iPhone, you can still receive texts and notifications. Unfortunately, you can't reply to them from the watch.

Instead, you’ll have to reach for your phone if you get a notification you want to reply to straight away.

