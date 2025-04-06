I wore the Amazfit Bip 6 for over a week — here are 5 things I like and 3 I hate
The Amazfit Bip 6 has its ups and downs
I’ve been wearing the Amazfit Bip 6 to track my life for more than a week now, and it is definitely up there with the best fitness trackers — but I have some thoughts.
This smartwatch is geared toward anyone like me who is pretty obsessed with making sure they get good quality sleep and move their body enough during the day.
Over the course of the week I was able to see how accurate the watch was at tracking by comparing it to my Oura Ring 3. That gave me the sense that I could measure the watch's accuracy — as well as what it was missing.
The Amazfit Bip 6 perfectly tracks sleep, readiness and workouts while giving feedback to enhance your fitness. The budget price tag says nothing about the performance of this awesome smartwatch.
Amazfit Bip 6 pros
Affordable but still functional
For awesome functions and in-depth analysis, this watch is an absolute steal. The Amazfit Bip 6 costs $79, which is actually $10 less than the previous model, the Amazfit Bip 5.
The lower price doesn’t force you to compromise on looks or function though. There's some serious upgrades with this new model.
The materials are high quality and the companion app means you have a lot of control over the watch’s functions.
Effective sleep tracking
I always wear my Oura Ring to track sleep, so I was pleased to see that the data I got from both the ring and watch were pretty similar.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
The Amazfit Bip 6 provided me with a breakdown of my sleep quality based on my heart and respiratory rate. That's very helpful data to have on hand — and it's even more useful now that I know it's accurate.
Offline maps
You can download maps to the Amazfit Bip 6 for offline use. This is great if you’re someone who ventures a little off-piste on hikes or runs and you need to get back to your car.
The maps take a little time to download, so be sure to do this when you're connected to Wi-Fi.
Exceptional battery life
I didn’t charge the Amazfit Bip 6 once the entire time I used it. The 14-day battery life truly is an impressive feature and means that you’re not going to miss out on any sleep tracking data by charging overnight.
Each night I noticed the battery only depleted by 1% to 3%. You can also adjust the brightness of the AMOLED screen to further conserve power.
Workout plans
The Amazfit Bip 6 also has workout plans to help improve cardiorespiratory health. The Zepp app is great for making sure your feedback is actionable.
Amazfit Bip 6 cons
No built-in music streaming controls
When I’m running, I like to be able to skip songs from my wrist and not have to get my phone out. Unfortunately, the Amazfit Bip 6 isn’t compatible with streaming services like Spotify or Qobuz.
However, you can download music to the watch itself and connect with wireless headphones if you’d prefer to control your tunes directly from the device.
Paid subscription required
If you want more in-depth analysis and advice on sleep habits you will have to get a subscription to Zepp’s "Aura" feature for $69 a year. This gives access to a wellness assistant and personalized reports.
Can’t reply to texts on iOS
When using the watch with an iPhone, you can still receive texts and notifications. Unfortunately, you can't reply to them from the watch.
Instead, you’ll have to reach for your phone if you get a notification you want to reply to straight away.
More from Tom's Guide
Ashley is a staff writer on the the Reviews team at Tom’s Guide. She has a master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University and a BA in Journalism, Media and Sociology. She has written for titles including Women’s Health UK, writing health and wellness stories, and Virgin Radio UK, specializing in entertainment news and celebrity interviews. She has reported on a variety of topics including music, literature, motorsport, entertainment and health, and has her own bookish newsletter, Ashley’s Reading Nook.She has previously reviewed live music events, books, and wellness products but finding the best way to listen to new music releases is essential for Ashley, so discovering the top audio equipment on the market is what she does best.When she is not testing out the latest tech, you can find her either curled up with a cup of tea and a good fantasy novel or out hiking.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I test smartwatches for a living — 5 reasons I’d buy the new Garmin Vivoactive 6 and 3 reasons I’d skip it
Samsung Galaxy Ring just tipped for a huge upgrade that could beat Oura Ring