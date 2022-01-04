Hisense 2022 TVs — mini-LEDs, big ULED screens, Google TV and more

Hisense is bringing the heat to Samsung, Vizio and TCL with a new line of mini-LED televisions that aim to bring increased HDR performance and deeper black levels — and maybe land a place among the best TVs. Like TCL, Hisense also plans to adopt Google TV. And considering Hisense TVs tend to be priced lower than the big-name brands, likely these sets will be more affordable as well.

As seen at CES 2022, the two leading TVs from Hisense this year will be the U9H and U8H series. Both will feature mini-LED backlighting for increased performance.

While Hisense also announced its line of extra affordable A-series televisions and updates to its Laser TV short-throw projectors, it's the U-line of TVs that have us most excited about what's coming from the TV maker.

Hisense U9H and U8H: Top of the line

The U9H and the U8H represent the top end of Hisense 2022 TV lineup. Both sets feature mini-LED backlighting for greater local dimming control for deeper blacks and richer HDR colors.

Hisense claims the U9H will have 2,000 nits of peak brightness with 1,280 full-array local dimming zones. If what Hisense claims is true, then that surpasses the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED, our pick for best TV of 2021. For context, the Samsung QN90A has 792 zones and reached a peak brightness of 1,813 nits in our testing.

But the U9H is Hisense's top-of-the-line set and may be more of a showcase of what the company is capable of rather than a driver of unit sales. More people will likely turn to the upgrade to the popular Hisense U8G Android TV. That would be the U8H, which will have 1,500 nits of brightness and will feature IMAX Enhanced and FilmMaker Modes. Likely, the U8H will cost less than the U9H but will feature a new 75-inch screen size option.

Both the U9H and U8H will feature quantum dot technology, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ and "next-gen" features to offer tear-free and stutter-free gaming. Game Mode Pro will also be included, a feature that aims to lower input latency. Likely, Hisense is referring to variable refresh rate technology, licensed by either AMD or Nvidia as Freesync or G-Sync respectively. And for gamers, both sets will run at 120Hz for smooth gaming on PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Hisense U7H: full array LED TV for gaming

For those looking for a more affordable all-around TV set, the U7H will be the model to get. Hisense is branding this TV as ideal for gaming. With features like Game Mode Pro and 120Hz, it'll be possible for gamers to stay competitive in shooters such as Halo Infinite.

Now, the U7H does not feature the mini-LED backlighting like on its more premium siblings, instead opting for a full array LED backlighting solution. Hisense did not reveal how many LED zones would be present in its announcement, but it did say that the set will have IMAX Enhanced, FilmMaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Quantum Dot and AMD Freesync.

Hisense U6H: Affordability is key

Not everyone wants to shell out big bucks for a top-line television. Brands like Hisense and TCL have set themselves apart by offering solid sets at the lower end of the market. The U6H aims to make this kind of a TV a steal, just as last year's U6 did. Hisense also claims that due to increased demand for larger televisions, it will offer a 75-inch variant of this unit.

The U6H will feature Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ and FiImMaker Mode. It will run at 60Hz, which is fine for gaming, but won't be as smooth as a 120Hz set for fast-moving content. Game Mode Plus and variable refresh rate tech will still help make for a clean experience. The U6H will see prices starting at $579.

Hisense and Google TV

Google TV getting integrated into 2022's Hisense line of televisions is a big deal. The company is booting its VIDAA OS for Google's television operating system instead, joining TCL.

Now, TCL's first foray into Google TV was a bit messy, with Best Buy temporarily halting sales last year due to performance issues. We assume Hisense is hoping that it doesn't run into the same issues.

Either way, Google TV brings with it just about every streaming app imaginable, dedicated kids profiles, smartphone casting and voice control.