Google Pixel 5 just got a lot more appealing — here’s why

There are plenty of reasons to want to buy a Pixel 5 , or even the slightly smaller Pixel 4a, but one you might not have considered was the security side of things. But not every flavor of Android is created equally, and those differences can cause issues behind the scenes.

While it’s made plenty of effort to improve Android security across the board, Google’s latest idea is to point out security flaws in other companies’ software. And that’s where the Android Partner Vulnerability Initiative comes in.

Pixel devices don’t really have these issues because both the hardware and software are dealt with in house, meaning Google can push updates whenever it finds anything that needs patching. Third parties don’t have that luxury, since their different varieties of Android don’t have that same universal compatibility.

So we have the new initiative, which is designed to spot problems, warn users, and “drive remediation." Or, in other words, get third-party security patches released faster.

The announcement post didn’t name any names, but the linked bug-tracker mentioned various vulnerabilities in software developed by Huawei, OPPO, ZTE, Mediatek, and more. Vulnerabilities that include issues with sideloading, backups, exposed system services, and more.

Thankfully those flaws have been reported to their respective companies, and most of them appear to have been fixed.

All in all, this is a good thing, even for the people who prefer to buy non-Pixel devices from other Android vendors. Not only does this mean Google can help security issues get spotted more easily, the fact it’s there applying pressure onto Android phone makers means they have more incentive to get the problems solved as quickly as possible.

Obviously updates are never going to roll out faster than they do on Pixel, but shaving off some time is beneficial for everyone. That said, if you really are worried about keeping everything as up to date as possible the Pixel range is worth looking into.

But whatever phone you have, make sure to keep its software up to date. All of this work is in vain if you don’t bother.